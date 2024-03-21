Statement from XTX Markets: fraudulent companies claiming to be affiliated with XTX Markets

LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — We are aware of fraudulent FX and cryptocurrency scams from websites, individuals and/or entities that are purporting to be affiliated, connected or associated with XTX Markets.

XTX Markets does not issue cryptocurrencies and does not offer services on any retail FX or cryptocurrency platforms.

It also does not take deposits from, or deal or interact with, any individual or retail investors in any product (including crypto and FX).

The only websites operated by XTX Markets are our official website: XTXMARKETS.COM and the AIMO Prize website: AIMOPRIZE.COM. Any other website purporting to be XTX Markets or connected to XTX Markets is fraudulent.

If you are contacted by anyone offering or selling XTX Markets branded cryptocurrency or trading services or purporting to be acting on behalf of, or in any way connected to, XTX, then please be aware that these people are not in any way connected to or affiliated to XTX. If you believe you have been the victim of a fraud, please contact your local authorities.

SOURCE XTX Markets