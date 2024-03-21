AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Report Generator empowers organizations to track and target critical IT sustainability issues

PRNewswire March 22, 2024

Using TCO Certified just became more valuable. The new Report Generator allows organizations to create customized sustainability reports on their IT product portfolios – based on independently verified data and claims covered by the stringent social and environmental criteria of TCO Certified.

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With a number of new regulations on the horizon, organizations are under growing pressure to be transparent about their sustainability claims. TCO Certified, the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products, already helps organizations take action toward a sustainable life cycle for IT products, targeting critical issues such as climate impact, hazardous substances, circularity, e-waste and supply chain responsibility.

TCO Certified/Report Generator

With the launch of Report Generator, organizations can now also create customized IT product sustainability reports for certified products. Report Generator delivers verified data and claims that can confidently be used to assess the impacts of an IT product portfolio. The reports can also be used to support sustainability reporting and communications.

“Report Generator helps organizations show commitment and transparency in sustainability, meet internal sustainability goals, and live up to increasingly higher external requirements on sustainability reporting. It also provides organizations with insights on how using products longer can be one of the most effective ways to reduce the carbon footprint of IT products,” says Sören Enholm, CEO at TCO Development, the organization behind TCO Certified.

The tool offers insights into impact areas such as carbon emissions (scope 2 and 3), product carbon footprint, hazardous substances and safer substitutions, material footprint, extended product life and e-waste reduction potential, and social and environmental responsibility in the supply chain.

Any organization citing TCO Certified when purchasing IT products can use Report Generator to assess the impact of purchasing and using certified products. Report Generator will be regularly updated with new functionality and features.

Learn more about Report Generator here.

Contact
Dennis Svärd
Global PR Manager
press@tcodevelopment.com 
+46 704 804 094

Press room
Find more information in our press room.

About TCO Certified
The organization behind the sustainability certification TCO Certified is TCO Development. Our vision is that all IT products should have an environmentally and socially sustainable life cycle. Science-based criteria and independent verification of compliance help us track and accelerate progress over time.

TCO Certified Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/report-generator-empowers-organizations-to-track-and-target-critical-it-sustainability-issues-302090321.html

SOURCE TCO Development

