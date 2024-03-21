MMA Global announces the SMARTIES™ X Global 2023 Winners:

A Celebration of Marketing Excellence – pushing the digital boundaries on Global Stage

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MMA Global proudly announces the winners of the esteemed SMARTIES™ X Global 2023 Awards. This prestigious program recognizes the most innovative and impactful marketing campaigns across the globe, showcasing the brilliance of marketing professionals who push boundaries and redefine industry standards to #shapethefuture of creativity and innovation in marketing.

The SMARTIES™ X Global Awards recognize the exceptional achievements of agencies and brands driving innovation in marketing. Winners gain unparalleled recognition, highlighting their expertise and building valuable industry connections.

Winning campaigns inspire the industry, demonstrating the transformative power of strategic creativity. Additionally, SMARTIES™ X Global 2023 winners will be featured in the prestigious MMA Business Impact Index (BII), further solidifying their status as leaders in the field. The BII recognizes the best of the best, utilizing a proprietary methodology developed in collaboration with WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness. This methodology compiles the rankings using finalist and winner data from awards programs across the globe.

This year, the SMARTIES™ X Global received submissions across six channels: Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, Impact Media, Emerging Tech Marketing, E-commerce Marketing, and Creative. Evaluated by a distinguished global jury of marketing experts, each entry underwent rigorous scrutiny to identify the most impactful and innovative campaigns.

The SMARTIES X Global 2023 saw the presentation of 35 Gold, 35 Silver, and 30 Bronze category awards, along with 10 Industry Awards recognizing outstanding achievements across various categories. Dove took the honors as Brand of the Year and Unilever are as Advertiser of the Year, the captivating Louis Vuitton’s Destination Aranya is celebrated as the Best in Show symbolizing exceptional creativity and business impact., TikTok takes center stage as Publisher of the Year. CIF is recognized as the Most Resilient Brand of the Year.

AdTheorent is honored as the Enabling Technology Company, while Leo Burnett KSA earns recognition as the Creative Agency of the Year, with Mindshare China and Mindshare recognized as Media Agency of the Year and Agency Network of the Year Global, respectively. WPP is acknowledged as Holding Agency Company. These winners represent inspiring examples of excellence, setting a high standard for the marketing industry.

Rohit Dadwal, CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of MMA Global APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide, extended his congratulations to this year’s winners, stating, “The SMARTIES™ X Global awards honor the limitless possibilities that marketing offers to foster positive transformation and craft a more promising tomorrow. It fills us with immense pride to acknowledge this year’s winners, who exemplify outstanding creativity and pioneering approaches in Marketing Excellence worldwide. Witnessing a collection of marketing and advertising luminaries unite on one of the most esteemed stages ever—MMA SMARTIES—is a source of inspiration. Extending congratulations to the recipients of these distinguished awards is a privilege. Their achievements are genuinely extraordinary”.

View the complete MMA SMARTIES™ X Global 2023 Winner Gallery here, and the judges’ roster here.

The SMARTIES™ X Global awards continue to be a beacon of recognition for outstanding marketing achievements, celebrating the individuals and organizations driving meaningful change across the world.

About MMA Global: MMA Global is the leading global trade association for marketers, providing essential resources and expertise to empower marketers to navigate the complex world of Marketing. With a commitment to driving innovation and effectiveness, MMA Global plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of marketing.

SMARTIES: SMARTIES is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in Marketing. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns that push the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness in the dynamic world of mobile marketing.

