  new product

Huawei unveils its new wave of “Super Slim, Super Selfie” mobile and wearable products

PRNewswire March 22, 2024

MEXICO CITY, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG) today unveiled its latest “Super Slim, Super Selfie” product line, headlined by the HUAWEI nova 12 Series, renowned for its selfie advancements and slim designs.

The launch also includes the HUAWEI Band 9 and HUAWEI FreeLace Pro 2. The launch campaign reflects Huawei’s dedication to meeting the aesthetic and technological desires of younger consumers.

HUAWEI nova 12 Series exemplifies a harmony between style and technology, featuring the lightweight HUAWEI nova 12s with the unique petal texture design. Both the HUAWEI nova 12s and HUAWEI nova 12 SE inherit the iconic and dazzling Star Orbit Ring design, while the HUAWEI nova 12i takes it a step further with the Super Star Orbit Ring.

Available in vibrant colours, the series aim to resonate with the energetic and bold spirit of today’s youth.

Accompanying the smartphones, HUAWEI FreeLace Pro 2 and HUAWEI Band 9 blend functionality with fashion. The earphone introduces a comfortable neckband design for all day immersive listening experience, while the HUAWEI Band 9 offers stylish straps for all-day comfort, both in an array of colours to complement any outfit. The band also including special Blue editions, to fully accessorise with the nova series smartphones.

Pioneering in selfie camera technology, HUAWEI nova 12 Series features the 60MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera in the HUAWEI nova 12s, pushing the envelope with high-resolution group shots and scenic selfies. Alongside, the series boasts significant rear camera capabilities, supported by advanced photographic software.

The series premieres with EMUI 14, enhancing user experience through increased security, personalisation, and efficiency. EMUI 14 introduces features like Live View for real-time app activity on the lock screen and comprehensive privacy controls. HUAWEI nova 12 Series are optimised for endurance with large batteries and fast charging, reducing downtime for users.

HUAWEI Band 9 and HUAWEI FreeLace Pro 2, stand out for their long battery life and quick charging, ensuring users stay connected without frequent charges. HUAWEI Band 9 also debuts HUAWEI TruSleep™ 4.0, bringing comprehensive sleep management features to user’s wrist. 

For more information on availability, visit Huawei’s official website. Huawei CBG serves a global audience with a diverse range of products, supported by a vast R&D network, underscoring Huawei’s commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

SOURCE HUAWEI

