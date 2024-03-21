AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ATFX Welcomes Graham Morris as the New Head of Compliance for Australia

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

SYDNEY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX recently announced that Graham Morris has been appointed as Head of Compliance for ATFX’s operations in Australia. Graham is set to bring a vast reservoir of compliance expertise and industry knowledge to the firm, which will be instrumental in enhancing ATFX’s regulatory frameworks and overseeing compliance matters within the Australian financial market.

Graham comes to ATFX with an impressive professional background, having previously served in key compliance roles for notable financial companies. His tenure includes significant achievements such as successfully launching corporate entities in the British Virgin Islands and delivering exceptional services to clients within emerging markets. Throughout his career, Graham has demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and build strong professional relationships with both regulatory authorities and clients alike.

In his new role at ATFX, Graham is tasked with spearheading the development of comprehensive compliance plans that are congruent with local office regulations, ensuring adherence to the stringent regulatory requirements in Australia. He will also oversee control of business segment compliance and internal processes while crafting strategic orientations aimed at new client acquisitions.

Expressing enthusiasm about joining ATFX’s Australian team at a period marked by remarkable growth for the company, Graham remarked: “ATFX’s esteemed reputation precedes it within the industry, and it is a privilege to join this vibrant team. My vision for our Australian operations includes leveraging my extensive experience to elevate service experiences across the company.”

Warmly welcoming Graham Morris’s appointment is ATFX itself, which regards his depth of knowledge in financial market trading and global capital market regulations as invaluable contributions that will fortify the brand’s development trajectory in Australia. Adding Graham to Simon Naish’s leadership—the group head in Australia—signifies yet another strategic move by ATFX to ensure its team is composed of top-tier professionals capable of delivering unparalleled services locally.

Graham’s appointment demonstrates ATFX’s continuous commitment to recruiting elite talent and expanding its global presence. It accompanies other recent high-profile appointments such as FX Pioneer Drew Niv as Chief Strategic Officer for ATFX Global, Linton White as Regional Head for ATFX Africa, Hormoz Faryar as Managing Director of Institutional Sales, and Aditya Singh as Business Development Director International at ATFX MENA.

ATFX is resolute in actively recruiting high-end talent and investing capital into technology enhancements, refined marketing systems, and robust infrastructural developments. These strategic initiatives are geared toward strengthening market competitiveness and reinforcing its mission to provide world-class trading experiences emblematic of a worldwide leader in online financial trading services.

About ATFX

ATFX is a global leading fintech broker with a local presence in 22 locations, and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-welcomes-graham-morris-as-the-new-head-of-compliance-for-australia-302095738.html

SOURCE ATFX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.