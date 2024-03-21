Navigating “Green Claims” Regulatory Change with Lenzing

LENZING, Austria, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Due to increasing concerns around climate change, consumers are constantly seeking ways to contribute positively. Recently, the European Parliament voted to implement a Green Claims Directive aimed at protecting consumers from misleading practices that could obstruct well-informed purchasing decisions. Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, is committed to working with the textile value chain to navigate through the changing regulatory landscape and supporting consumers to make informed choices.

With a focus on improving product labelling to prevent the usage of vague environmental claims, “the Directive is an opportunity to boost value chain transparency, driving brands towards stricter value chain management policies,” said Florian Heubrandner, Lenzing’s Executive Vice President of Global Textiles Business.

As the very first fiber producer worldwide to be awarded the EU Ecolabel for textile products (license no. AT/016/001) in 2002, Lenzing continues to focus on enhancing its impact on the value chain, driving systematic change and advancing circularity. Through refining its fiber solutions and fiber offerings, Lenzing continues to work closely with its value chain partners to support their progress in transparency.

To drive systematic change in the textile industry, collaboration is central to Lenzing’s approach to advancing transparency. “For instance, we have been sharing our sustainability credentials with customers and actively taking part in programs organized by partners like Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Textile Exchange,” Florian added.

To maximize traceability, having an innovative fiber identification technology that traces fibers from yarn to the final product is just one part of the solution. “We also work with a third-party blockchain technology service partner to ensure that every step along the supply chain is recorded and transparent,” said Harold Weghorst, Lenzing’s Senior Director of Global Marketing and Branding.

To convey these efforts to consumers effectively, the Lenzing E-branding Service platform serves as a one-stop access point with co-branding assets. “For example, we launched Digital Hangtags for textile products made of TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers to help customers using TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers to communicate their efforts consistently and effectively across all marketing platforms and channels,” Harold explained.

Given the evolving consumer needs and regulatory landscapes, Harold underscored the importance for companies like Lenzing to stay abreast of changes and consumer behaviors. “This understanding is crucial to ensuring brands’ alignment with societal needs, thus fostering a sustainable future for all,” Harold added.

SOURCE TENCEL