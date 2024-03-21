AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Navigating “Green Claims” Regulatory Change with Lenzing

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

LENZING, Austria, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Due to increasing concerns around climate change, consumers are constantly seeking ways to contribute positively. Recently, the European Parliament voted to implement a Green Claims Directive aimed at protecting consumers from misleading practices that could obstruct well-informed purchasing decisions. Lenzing Group, a leading global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, is committed to working with the textile value chain to navigate through the changing regulatory landscape and supporting consumers to make informed choices. 

With a focus on improving product labelling to prevent the usage of vague environmental claims, “the Directive is an opportunity to boost value chain transparency, driving brands towards stricter value chain management policies,” said Florian Heubrandner, Lenzing’s Executive Vice President of Global Textiles Business.

As the very first fiber producer worldwide to be awarded the EU Ecolabel for textile products (license no. AT/016/001) in 2002, Lenzing continues to focus on enhancing its impact on the value chain, driving systematic change and advancing circularity. Through refining its fiber solutions and fiber offerings, Lenzing continues to work closely with its value chain partners to support their progress in transparency.

To drive systematic change in the textile industry, collaboration is central to Lenzing’s approach to advancing transparency. “For instance, we have been sharing our sustainability credentials with customers and actively taking part in programs organized by partners like Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Textile Exchange,” Florian added.

To maximize traceability, having an innovative fiber identification technology that traces fibers from yarn to the final product is just one part of the solution. “We also work with a third-party blockchain technology service partner to ensure that every step along the supply chain is recorded and transparent,” said Harold Weghorst, Lenzing’s Senior Director of Global Marketing and Branding.

To convey these efforts to consumers effectively, the Lenzing E-branding Service platform serves as a one-stop access point with co-branding assets. “For example, we launched Digital Hangtags for textile products made of TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers to help customers using TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded fibers to communicate their efforts consistently and effectively across all marketing platforms and channels,” Harold explained.

Given the evolving consumer needs and regulatory landscapes, Harold underscored the importance for companies like Lenzing to stay abreast of changes and consumer behaviors. “This understanding is crucial to ensuring brands’ alignment with societal needs, thus fostering a sustainable future for all,” Harold added.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/navigating-green-claims-regulatory-change-with-lenzing-302095616.html

SOURCE TENCEL

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.