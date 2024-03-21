AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KuCoin Introduces GemVote: Empowering Community Voices in Token Listings

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of GemVote, an innovative feature that democratizes the listing process for emerging crypto projects. GemVote allows the KuCoin community to “Find the Next Crypto Gem with KuCoin”, underscoring the exchange’s commitment to community engagement and user-centric values.

Empowering Users with a Voice
GemVote provides a unique opportunity for KuCoin users to champion projects they believe in. By participating in GemVote, users can nominate and vote for projects, playing a crucial role in discovering and supporting innovative cryptocurrencies. This user-driven approach ensures that the KuCoin platform remains aligned with the interests and passions of its diverse user base.

How GemVote Benefits the Community and Projects

  1. Community Empowerment: Users have the power to support and influence the listing of their preferred projects, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.
  2. Transparency: The transparent voting and nomination process allows users to see their direct impact on the platform, reinforcing trust and accountability.
  3. Diverse Opportunities: By exposing a variety of projects to a wider audience, GemVote diversifies trading opportunities and introduces users to potential new crypto gems.
  4. Increased Project Visibility: GemVote elevates project visibility, introducing them to a wider audience and potential investors on the KuCoin platform.
  5. Market Access and Credibility: Winning projects gain access to KuCoin’s extensive user base and market, enhancing their credibility and market presence.

Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin emphasized that “at KuCoin, we deeply value our community and strive to amplify their voice within our platform. GemVote reflects our commitment to transparency and community engagement, offering users a tangible way to support the crypto projects they are passionate about. We’re excited to see our community come together to shape the future of crypto listings on KuCoin.”

How to Participate: Users can obtain voting tickets through various activities, such as holding KCS, completing KYC verification, and engaging in platform tasks. These tickets can then be used to nominate and vote for projects across supported networks and standards like ETH-ERC20 and SOL-SPL.

For detailed information on how to participate in GemVote and support your favorite projects, please visit KuCoin’s official announcement page.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 7 crypto exchanges. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder’s 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kucoin-introduces-gemvote-empowering-community-voices-in-token-listings-302095637.html

SOURCE KuCoin

