French artist Camille Walala hosts “Planet Walala” Colourful Public Art Show at Harbour City, the No.1 Shopping Mall in Hong Kong, with the first-ever Hong Kong City Sign, outdoor artistic maze and solo art exhibition

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

HONG KONG, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Harbour City, Hong Kong’s premier shopping mall is delighted to present the striking Colourful Public Art Show “Planet Walala @Harbour City” from 21 March to 21 April, during Hong Kong Arts Month. Created by the renowned French artist Camille Walala, the project features two expansive public installations and a solo art exhibition, all crafted in her iconic Tribal-pop style, imbuing Hong Kong with vibrant colours and boundless energy! 

Camille Walala is widely recognized for her whimsical public artworks, which encompass a range of mediums including full-facade murals, immersive 3D installations, street art, and more. Through bold colours and exuberant geometric patterns, her creations inspire pure joy.

Camille Walala designs the first-ever Hong Kong City Sign, titled “Now You See It Now You Don’t” at Ocean Terminal Deck, one of the best sea view locations in Hong Kong. This installation, standing tall at 3 meters high and stretching 6.5 meters wide, serves as a brand-new permanent artistic landmark. Drenched in the hues of Victoria Harbour’s ocean blue, it seamlessly blends Camille’s vibrant geometric patterns. Thus, the City Sign echoes to the towering skyscrapers that define Hong Kong’s skyline in a complex interplay of overlapping geometric shapes of varying heights.

Taking the stairs near the City Sign, visitors are transported away from the city and into a striking wonderland—the first outdoor artistic maze by Camille named “A-MAZE”. Spanning over 3,500 square feet, this vivid installation creates a visually captivating impact and elevates one’s mood. Camille hopes that visitors can embrace the joy brought by colours and tap into the state of playfulness, joy, and discovery that we experienced as children.

Meanwhile, Camille ventures into new artistic territory as she hosts her first solo art exhibition, Metropolis” in this art show. Renowned for her large-scale public art installations, Camille draws 12 captivating new artworks inspired from the architectural aesthetics found in cities, incorporating their textures, details, and building shapes into her creations.

In addition, Harbour City will organize thrilling art activations, including Family Art Jamming and Insta360 Photography Classroom, targeting a wide range of audiences throughout the campaign.

#harbourcity #hcart #CamilleWalala 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/french-artist-camille-walala-hosts-planet-walala-colourful-public-art-show-at-harbour-city-the-no1-shopping-mall-in-hong-kong-with-the-first-ever-hong-kong-city-sign-outdoor-artistic-maze-and-solo-art-exhibition-302095894.html

SOURCE Harbour City Estates Limited

