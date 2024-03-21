CIFM / interzum guangzhou 2024 is set to be the innovation hub for Asia’s furniture industry

GUANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From 28 to 31 March 2024, CIFM / interzum guangzhou will return to the Guangzhou Pazhou Complex and continue its long-established role as a meeting place for the international furniture industry. After 20 years of growth, this is an unmissable event that connects furniture professionals from all around the world. In 2024, with the theme of “Surpass,” the trade fair will showcase the strengths of Asian furniture production and provide a first-class trading platform for domestic and overseas industry players.

Redefining global furniture trends

Ever since it was founded, CIFM / interzum guangzhou has been delving deep into the furniture industry’s value chain, driving high-quality development. In 2024, it will set a new record in terms of size and scale, held over 180,000 sqm and hosting more than 1,300 global furniture manufacturing brands. Among them will be over 230 international brands showcasing cutting-edge technologies, products, materials and applications, offering insights into future trends. Notable brands include AHEC, AMSO, Aydın, Biesse, Boyteks, Decospan, DewertOkin, DIC, GTA, Henkel, HOMAG, impress, Italiana Ferramenta, LamiGraf, limoss, LINAK, Munksjö, Paolino Bacci, Rehau, Renolit, Schattdecor, SCM, SIGE SPA and SIMALFA®.

Design and aesthetics take centre stage

In 2024, the “Vitality of Sustainable Innovation to Life” (VSIL) forum will focus on the theme of “Design Utopia.” By bringing the global home interior design sector face to face with its supply chain, the forum aims to foster professional dialogue between industry experts, designers and supply chain brands. Notable speakers include international designers Dick Spierenburg, CM Jao and Henny van Nistelrooy as well as representatives from leading companies in the supply chain, such as Schattdecor, Hettich and Domus Line. The discussions will showcase examples of collaborative innovation between the design scene and its supply chain. Additionally, European materials expert Sascha Peters and representatives from LINAK, SIMALFA® and Home Color Research Institute explore new, environmentally friendly and sustainable frontiers in the home furnishings industry.

Additionally, the 2024 Boundless Design Forum will discuss advanced edge banding technologies, led by representatives from Henkel, IMA Schelling, Rehau, Renolit and high-end furniture businesses with the aim of promoting the development of high-quality panel furniture.

The VSIL Gallery 2024, a highlight of CIFM / interzum guangzhou, will collaborate with the Asia Color Trend Book to explore Asian aesthetic trends in 2024. With “Re‑route” and “Coexistence” as its themes, it will showcase innovative trends that are breaking free from traditional design constraints and explore how harmony between technology and nature can guide the future of craftsmanship.

Inspiration showcase

The interzum guangzhou Award aims to shine a light on innovative products, recognise influential designs with a focus on Asia and provide furniture designers and customisers with invaluable inspiration. Selected by an international jury, this year’s winners were announced in February 2024, with Aydın Tekstil, DewertOkin, LINAK, REHAU and Renolit honoured with the interzum guangzhou Exclusive award. CHENYU TEXTILE, DIC, eMoMo, HD Hardware, Henkel, INTERPRINT, Lien A, Lion Rock, PRINTECH KR, PT ATEJA TRITUNGGAL, Remacro, Schattdecor, SIGE SPA, SIMALFA® and Tianan New Material were chosen to receive the Outstanding Furniture Accessories award.

During the trade fair, the award-winning products will be displayed in the interzum guangzhou Award Showcase at the entrance of Hall 15.1, highlighting innovations in global furniture accessories in 2024.

To learn more about the trade fair, please visit www.interzum-guangzhou.com.

– End –

About the Organisers

KoelnmesseGmbH

Koelnmesse generated more than 400 million euro in revenue worldwide in 2019 and has a workforce of more than 1,000 people. As a city trade fair location in the heart of Europe, it is home to the third-largest trade fairgrounds in Germany and ranks among the top ten in the world, with approximately 400,000 m² of hall space and outdoor area. Each year, Koelnmesse organises and manages around 80 trade fairs, guest events and special events in Cologne and in the most important markets all over the world.

www.koelnmesse.com

China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd.

The China Foreign Trade Centre Group, Ltd. is a highly qualified and experienced exhibition company. For more than 50 years, it has been organizing the China Import and Export Fair (also known as the Canton Fair), the largest trade fair in China. It is also the organizer of CIFF (China International Furniture Fair –Guangzhou), Asia’s biggest furniture trade fair.

Koelnmesse – Global inspiration for Living, Contract and Public Spaces

Koelnmesse is the world’s top trade fair organiser for the areas of living, contract and public spaces. Alongside imm cologne and interzum, other event formats hosted at the trade fair hub of Cologne such as ORGATEC, spoga+gafa, FSB and aquanale are among the most internationally renowned and established industry gatherings.

These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, furniture and interior construction suppliers, the world of kitchens, all topics connected to the modern world of work, garden lifestyle as well as public spaces, sports and leisure facilities, along with saunas, pools and ambience.

In addition to the events in Cologne, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio in key growth markets around the globe, such as the successful shows ORGATEC TOKYO in Japan, interzum guangzhou in China, interzum bogota in Colombia and interzum forum italy in Bergamo.

Further information: https://www.interzum.com/en/trade-fair/interzum/industry-trade-fairs/

Upcoming events

interzum guangzhou, Guangzhou 28.-31.03.2024

interzum bogota, Bogotá 14.-17.05.2024

interzum forum italy, Bergamo 06.06. – 07.06.2024

interzum – Furniture Production Interiors, Cologne 20.05. – 23.05.2025

