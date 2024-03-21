ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY AND COPEC’S ENERGY STORAGE DEAL USHERS NEW ERA FOR LATIN AMERICA’S GRID TRANSFORMATION

BESS del Desierto will be among the largest storage contracts in Chile and the first large-scale independent, standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and will have a storage capacity of 200 MW and hours.

The agreement between Atlas Renewable Energy and COPEC, through its energy commercializer, EMOAC, considers storing energy to reinject approximately 3.6 TWh of sustainable energy into the grid at peak demand times for 15 years.

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Atlas Renewable Energy, an international leader in clean energy generation, marks a new milestone in Chile after signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the use of a battery energy storage system with the Chilean company COPEC, through its energy commercializer EMOAC for 15 years.

BESS del Desierto will be one of the largest energy storage projects in Chile and Latin America, with an installed capacity of 200 MW and four hours and a storage capacity of 800 MWh. The project will allow for the storage of energy during daylight hours and re-injection into the grid during high demand. The battery system will be installed next to Atlas’ Sol del Desierto solar plant, located in the commune of Maria Elena in the Antofagasta region.

Under this agreement, BESS del Desierto will re-inject around 280 GWh per year to the grid, reducing curtailment of renewable energy generated during the day from solar sources and allowing greater stability and reliability of electricity supply in the region and the country. The project will have a storage capacity similar to 2,500 electric buses used in urban public transportation, equivalent to 500,000 km for these buses.

BESS del Desierto will be implemented as a standalone battery. This means it is an independent and autonomous solution designed to store electrical energy, allowing the accumulation of energy generated during periods of greater energy supply, contributing to an efficient, continuous and reliable supply.

“This deal marks our expansion into battery energy storage technology, establishing Atlas as an early adopter in Latin America. It demonstrates our commitment to innovative energy solutions and strengthens our position as a leader in sustainable technology for the region’s energy transition. The BESS del Desierto project is a key part of our strategy to enhance energy reliability in the region through advanced solar resource utilization and offer customized energy solutions to our clients,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy.

“This agreement aims to address a fundamental issue at the national level, specifically the inappropriate disposal of NCRE. Our approach revolves around innovation, adaptation, and the integration of technology. We firmly believe that this represents a significant solution to the existing challenges within the system and marks another crucial stride towards our dedicated commitment to energy transition,” said Vannia Toro, general manager of EMOAC.

In just a few years, Atlas Renewable Energy has developed projects in the region with a clear focus on the long-term, both with its commercial partners and at the level of supply to regulated customers. The company has contracted 5,243 MW of renewable energy installed capacity, which contributes to the region’s energy transformation toward cleaner energy sources, and it has now pioneered the implementation and use of battery energy storage systems in Chile after having signed two of the largest deals in the country and Latin America using this technology. The company expects to continue consolidating and expanding to other regions with innovative and sustainable energy projects.

About Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company with about 5.6 GW of renewable energy assets, of which 2.7 GW are operational. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects since early 2017. The company has an experienced team with a deep global power market and renewable energy expertise, with the longest track record in the renewable energy industry in Ibero-America.

The company’s strategy is focused on helping large corporates make the energy transition to clean energy. Atlas Renewable Energy is widely recognized for its high standards in developing, constructing, and operating large-scale projects, as well as its deep and long-standing track record in ESG and sustainable development.

About EMOAC

Since 2012, EMOAC has been a national leader in Integral Energy Intelligence, providing its clients with energy marketing services and advice on energy projects, as well as monitoring and supply management technologies that enable the digitization of the value chain for its clients. In 2020 EMOAC became COPEC’s 100% renewable energy trader, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. In 2023 EMOAC became the marketer with the most energy withdrawals registered in the system and with the largest number of free clients certified by the National Electric Coordinator for the use of 100% clean energy, thus reaffirming its commitment to efficiency and sustainability.

SOURCE Atlas Renewable Energy