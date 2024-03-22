AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Strengthening Interconnected Tourism Exchanges along the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” Sanya Embarks on Tourism Marketing and Promotion Activities in Singapore

PRNewswire March 23, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by TravelLink: 

From March 19th to 22nd, Sanya Tourism Board, in collaboration with tourism-related enterprises from the Sanya Economic Circle, launches on a series of tourism marketing and promotion activities in Singapore for the year of 2024. Through events such as Sanya tourism promotion events, business visits, and discussions on air routes, a bridge for tourism cooperation and exchange between the two destinations was constructed, leveraging Singapore’s status as a global aviation hub. This initiative aims to narrate the story of “Beautiful Sanya” to the international market and expand Sanya’s overseas customer base.

Albert Yip, Director-general of Sanya Tourism Board delivering a speech at the tourism promotion event in Singapore

Singapore, being a vital aviation hub globally, serves as a crucial country along the “Maritime Silk Road” and a key inbound market for Sanya. Last December, the successful launch of the “Phnom Penh-Sanya-Singapore” route under the Hainan Free Trade Port established a direct link between two significant points in Southeast Asia. Starting from February this year, the mutual visa exemption between China and Singapore has greatly facilitated bilateral travel, opening doors for cooperation in tourism, education, technology, and more.

In January and February this year, overnight arrivals of Singaporean tourists in Sanya increased by 661% compared to the same period last year. In the eyes of the Singaporean market, Sanya’s comfortable tropical climate, beautiful sunny beaches, diverse water activities, and cost-effective tourism products are highly appealing. Furthermore, Sanya has capitalized on Singapore’s global aviation hub and the visa-free entry policy for tourists from 59 countries under the Hainan Free Trade Port to establish closer ties with the international market in various aspects such as tourism consumption, trade, and cultural exchanges. This effort aims to create multi-destination travel products in Sanya, attracting international tourists from all continents and bringing new opportunities.

From the event onsite, the participating tourism-related enterprises from the Sanya Economic Circle cover various fields including hotel accommodation, transportation, high-end yachts, and wedding tourism. Sanya Tourism Board is dedicated to building a platform for friendly cooperation with foreign partners and deepening international cultural and tourism exchanges. Through closer connections with Singapore’s tourism industry, Sanya Tourism Board aims to reach more overseas target groups, convey the latest tourism product information from Sanya to the global market, and assist enterprises in the Sanya Economic Circle in better understanding the characteristics of target markets. They will optimize and upgrade tourism products accurately according to market demand to attract more overseas tourists to travel in Sanya.

To facilitate consumption for inbound tourists and expand overseas customer markets, Hainan Province has launched the ” Hainan Safe Pay APP”, which focuses on addressing payment inconveniences faced by foreign nationals visiting China, allowing them to conduct traditional card payments without the need to download any additional software. Leveraging various channels and platforms, Sanya Tourism Board will vigorously promote this convenient payment method domestically and internationally. Additionally, consultation and complaint channels have been opened through the “VisitSanya” account on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to safeguard the consumer rights of overseas tourists and enhance their willingness to consume.

At the tourism promotion event, representatives from over 30 tourism-related enterprises from Singapore and media representatives attended. They engaged in in-depth discussions with representatives from enterprises in the Sanya Economic Circle, exploring the new face of Sanya’s tourism products and discussing the future of tourism cooperation. As a member of the Silk Road Tourism Cities Alliance, Sanya will continue to strengthen tourism linkage exchanges with destinations along the “Maritime Silk Road.” Next, Sanya Tourism Board will not only conduct tourism marketing and promotion activities in countries and regions along the Silk Road but also further explore inbound tourism markets by planning visits to the Middle East, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and other places to attract more overseas tourists to visit Sanya and promote the accelerated development of the inbound tourism market.

Sanya Tourism Board- Media And Information Department: 
Tel: +86-0898-88561611
Email: morrow.chen@visitsanya.com  

About Sanya Tourism Board:

The Sanya Tourism Board (STB) is a statutory institution launched by the Sanya Municipal People’s Government. Fulfilling the mission entrusted by the state to Hainan FTP to boldly experiment and explore, STB aims to comprehensively enhance the competitiveness and reputation of Sanya as an international tourism destination and become an important platform for efficiently serving the construction of an international center for tourism and consumption in Hainan.

The STB makes tourism promotion plans for Sanya, collaborates with tourism-related enterprises for joint marketing, and carries out such functions as MICE industry development, overseas route development, large-scale activity planning, and business development centered around the six major elements of tourism, such as food, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment, thus ensuring both city brand promotion and the boost of tourism consumption.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/strengthening-interconnected-tourism-exchanges-along-the-21st-century-maritime-silk-road-sanya-embarks-on-tourism-marketing-and-promotion-activities-in-singapore-302097125.html

SOURCE TravelLink

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.