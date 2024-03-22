AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fostering Trust in Crypto: Bybit CEO Advocates Integrity & Collaboration at DACOM Singapore

PRNewswire March 22, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is pleased to share the key insights shared by its Co-founder and CEO, Ben Zhou, during his participation in a keynote session at DACOM Singapore 2024. Zhou’s contributions delved into Bybit’s strategic focus on user experience, commitment to market integrity, and proactive engagement with regulatory bodies amidst the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency industry.

Addressing Misconceptions and Fostering Understanding

Zhou addressed prevalent misunderstandings surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi) and its relationship with traditional financial systems. He highlighted the industry’s efforts to bridge the gap and collaborate with regulators, emphasizing the value proposition of cryptocurrencies as a choice, particularly for regions with struggling traditional financial infrastructures.

Navigating Regulatory Terrain

Zhou reiterated Bybit’s proactive stance towards regulatory engagement, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks. He emphasized the significance of maintaining market integrity and preventing manipulative practices, especially given Bybit’s focus on serving institutional clients.

Institutional Adaptability and Industry Outlook

Offering insights into the future trajectory of the industry, Zhou predicted a continued increase in institutional participation and a growing trend towards self-custody among retail investors. He stressed the importance of agile decision-making and adaptability in navigating the dynamic landscape, underscoring Bybit’s commitment to evolving alongside market demands.

Hybrid Solutions and Interoperability in DeFi

Zhou emphasized the dynamic evolution of decentralized finance, asserting, “The landscape isn’t solely defined by full decentralization or complete centralization. Rather, there exists a diverse spectrum of hybrid DeFi models.” He underscored the industry’s trajectory towards interconnectedness and interoperability, highlighting hybrid solutions as pivotal in bridging conventional and decentralized financial frameworks.

Collaborative Growth Initiatives

Zhou reiterated the importance of collaboration with regulatory authorities, particularly central banks, in facilitating licensing procedures and enabling financial service innovation. He acknowledged the challenges inherent in engaging with regulators across various jurisdictions, highlighting the imperative of collaboration and compliance to foster industry growth and legitimacy.

Shaping a Resilient Cryptocurrency Future

Bybit’s participation at DACOM Singapore 2024 exemplifies its dedication to enhancing user experience, addressing regulatory challenges, and driving the continued evolution of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. 

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

