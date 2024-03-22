AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moondance Labs Announces $6 Million Funding to Boost Development of Tanssi Protocol

PRNewswire March 22, 2024

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Moondance Labs, the creators of the innovative Tanssi appchain infrastructure protocol, have announced a successful $6 million funding round. The round was jointly led by Scytale Digital, KR1, and SNZ, and saw participation from prominent blockchain venture capitalists including Arrington Capital, Borderless Capital, Hypersphere, and Blockchain Founders Fund.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, shared his enthusiasm for Moondance Labs’ progress over the last year. “The Moondance Labs team has made great progress over the past year, delivering on Tanssi’s roadmap to become the go-to tool for appchain developers.”

The newly acquired funds are designated for team growth at Moondance Labs and the further refinement of Tanssi. Aimed at enhancing appchain deployment efficiency, Tanssi is empowering developers with cutting-edge tools to facilitate quick and effective chain launches. It converts any connected chain into a modular appchain, providing a permissionless and developer-centric framework that incorporates vital features such as block production, wallets, data reliability, oracles, and cross-chain interactions.

Addressing historical hurdles in appchain development related to technical complexity and high costs, Tanssi paves the way for the swift launch of appchains across various sectors, including DeFi, gaming, real estate, sustainable energy and more.

Reflecting on the funding milestone, Francisco Agosti, Co-founder of Tanssi and CEO of Moondance Labs, expressed his excitement about accelerating Tanssi’s evolution. “Our mission from the start has been to deliver an unparalleled developer experience for Layer 1 deployments, balancing security and decentralization. This funding round enables us to advance towards that goal, and we’re grateful for the unwavering support from our investors.”

In the near future, Tanssi is set to launch an incentivized testnet campaign to engage and reward its growing community and the innovative projects within its ecosystem. This campaign will feature challenges both on-chain and off-chain to encourage comprehensive interaction with Tanssi’s technologies and the diverse dApps it hosts.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Moondance Labs in their journey and we’re confident that Tanssi is making significant advancements, both on- and off-chain, in how blockchain ecosystems are used,” shared Tobias Bauer, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund.

The initiative aims to deepen engagement among developers and enthusiasts, offering rewards for active participation and contributions to the network’s strength and functionality. For updates on the campaign and participation details, join Tanssi’s communities and subscribe to the email newsletter.

About Tanssi Network

Tanssi’s appchain infrastructure protocol simplifies and accelerates the deployment of appchains. By connecting a chain to Tanssi, it is instantly transformed into a modular appchain. This transition grants access to a developer-friendly and permissionless environment, fully stocked with all essential infrastructural components to run a chain out of the box. Key features include a shared and decentralized network of block producers, ensuring robust security and data retrievability, alongside seamless integrations with vital tools like bridges, wallets, block explorers, RPC endpoints, indexers, oracles, and more. As a result, appchains can be deployed in mere minutes. Learn more at tanssi.network.

Press contact: Name – Kathy Barcelli, Email – kathy@moondancelabs.com

SOURCE Moondance Labs; Tanssi

