AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MIDEA UNVEILS MATTER-CONNECTED X23 TASTEPRO AT CSA MEMBER’S MEETING

PRNewswire March 23, 2024

Countertop oven underlines home appliance giant’s commitment to connectivity standard

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Matter is the foundation for connected things. It offers consumers an industry-unifying connectivity standard that securely and seamlessly connects compatible devices and systems with one another irrespective of their brand or device type.

After being among the first companies to achieve Matter certification for an air conditioner and to demonstrate a Matter-connected fan purifier and dishwasher, Midea continues to show its commitment to Matter with the demonstration of the Matter-connected X23 TastePro oven at the Alliance Member Meeting in Singapore from 18th to 21st March.

(PRNewsfoto/Midea)

With Matter-connectivity, the Midea X23 TastePro oven offers a fast and secure unified setup process so users can follow the same process to get connected regardless whether it is their oven, dishwasher, or air conditioner. Once set up, the Midea X23 TastePro oven will be able to connect with other devices that support Matter in the rest of your home regardless of brand. The X23 TastePro oven represents a further milestone by welcoming in another essential home appliance into the Matter family.

Beyond Matter-connectivity, the Midea X23 TastePro oven already boasts a host of surprisingly-friendly features that make users life easier:

–  Bake, roast, and grill with one appliance
–  Patented graphene technology for precise cooking
–  Reduced cooking time with XpressHeating technology

For more information about Midea and its range of smart home appliances, please visit www.midea.com.

About Matter

Matter is the foundation for connected things. This industry-unifying standard has a promise of reliable, secure connectivity – a seal of approval that devices will work seamlessly together, today, and tomorrow. Matter is creating more connections between more objects, simplifying development for manufacturers, and increasing compatibility for consumers. This collaborative breakthrough is built on proven technologies and guided by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, whose members come together from across industries to transform the future of connectivity.

Midea Group has been leading and participating in the MATTER v1.3 standard, the development of test plans, test scripts and SDK extensions, and became a major contributor to many smart appliance types such as Microwave Ovens, Ovens, Refrigerators, Room Air Conditioners, Dishwashers, Laundry Washers and Fans. In 2023 alone, Midea showcased various smart products using Matter at the CSA Member Meetings in Seoul, South Korea, Boston, USA and Geneva, Switzerland.

About Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA)

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is a global organization dedicated to advancing open, interoperable standards for smart home and IoT devices. By fostering collaboration among industry leaders and stakeholders, CSA aims to drive innovation and create a more connected world for all. 

About Midea Group

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #278 on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances. In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

www.midea.com
www.midea-group.com 

Contact

MATTER RELATED INQUIRIES
Patrick Serrato
Alliance Board Member & Head of IoT
Midea America Corp.
patrickserrato@midea.com

MIDEA X23 RELATED INQUIRIES
Chris Lau
Jia3.liu@midea.com

SOURCE Midea

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.