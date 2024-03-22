AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PA Media Group Appoints Emily Shelley As New CEO

PRNewswire March 23, 2024

LONDON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PA Media Group has today appointed Emily Shelley as its new Chief Executive Officer, the first woman to lead the business in its 155 year history.

PA Media Group CEO, Emily Shelley

Shelley, who was formerly MD of PA’s stock imagery agency Alamy and a board member, began her career with PA as a graduate trainee 25 years ago.

She replaces Clive Marshall, who announced his retirement last year after 14 years at the helm and takes charge as PA continues to grow and expand its portfolio of businesses.

Shelley, who steps into her new role in the coming weeks, said: “When I joined PA as a grad trainee in 1999, I knew this was an organisation where I could build my career. It’s a huge honour to be given the opportunity to take charge of an organisation I love and a brilliant team I respect and care deeply about. 
In the rapidly changing media world PA’s combination of maintaining traditional journalistic excellence and embracing cutting edge technological innovation is, in my view, key to our continued success. 
I’d like to thank Clive personally for his leadership and support and his role in overseeing our transformation from national news agency to international multi-media business.”

PA Media Group Chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “Emily’s appointment is a tribute both to her remarkable skills and to the strengths and depth of PA Media Group. That she started her career with the business 25 years ago as a graduate trainee is something of which she and we are enormously proud.
Emily’s appointment will ensure we build on the success of Clive’s tenure. We wish her every success and thank Clive for his outstanding service.”

Outgoing CEO Clive Marshall said: “I’ve worked closely with Emily for many years and I couldn’t be happier with the board’s choice of her as my successor. I’ll be leaving the ship in safe and talented hands. I wish her and the entire PA team the very best for the future.”

Shelley began her career at PA as a news production trainee and worked in several editorial roles before launching a digital showbiz news service in 2006 as Showbiz Editor. She became Features Editor in 2007, before moving into various commercial and management positions within PA.
In 2013, Shelley was instrumental in launching a new bespoke content service for corporate clients, and played an integral role in the acquisition of content agency Sticky, then becoming its Managing Director. 
After six years at Sticky, Shelley was appointed MD at Alamy to lead the expanding global platform, post-acquisition. In 2022, Shelley was appointed to the PA Media Group board. 
Her rise to CEO is a powerful reflection of PA’s record for retaining staff and progressing careers.

SOURCE PA Media Group

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

