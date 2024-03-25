AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Payments Expert Jason Van appointed Chief Executive Officer of new Australian automotive fintech startup AutoSettle

PRNewswire March 25, 2024

Van brings a wealth of expertise to AutoSettle from his roles in groundbreaking fintech startups like TouchCorp and Hoolah, and unicorn Afterpay, marking him as a key asset with a deep understanding of market-disrupting innovations.

SYDNEY, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant move for the fintech industry, AutoSettle, the pioneering startup behind the world’s first virtual settlement exchange for motor vehicles, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Van as its founding CEO.  Van, a highly experienced technology executive known for his commercial acumen, steps into the role to steer AutoSettle into its next phase of growth and innovation.

A Proven Track Record of Technological Innovation

Jason Van’s illustrious career is marked by his tenure at ASX listed Touchcorp Limited (ASX:TCH), where he played a pivotal role in the development of technical assets over a decade. His work contributed to the success of notable projects like Afterpay, ChangeUp, Mony Payments, Medicare eClaiming, and TouchCorp, underscoring his capacity for creating valuable technological solutions.

As a co-founder of Hoolah, Jason demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative prowess, instrumental in the buy now, pay later service being acquired by Shopback in 2022. This achievement is a testament to his forward-thinking approach and ability to scale businesses effectively.

Decades of Pioneering Solutions

Over the course of his career, Jason has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions across a broad spectrum of the financial industry. From payment processing and fraud management to eCommerce and Value Added Service systems, his work has consistently incorporated strong elements of ID management and privacy. This experience is especially pertinent to AutoSettle’s mission of revolutionising the vehicle transaction process with a focus on security, efficiency, and user trust.

Driving AutoSettle Forward

AutoSettle co-founder Patrick McComish: “Jason’s expertise and visionary leadership are exactly what AutoSettle needs as we embark on our journey to transform the automotive industry. His track record of innovation, combined with a deep understanding of digital identity and privacy, aligns perfectly with our goals. We are confident that under Jason’s guidance, AutoSettle will achieve new heights of success.”

Jason Van on His New Role

“I’m excited to join AutoSettle and lead a talented team committed to making vehicle transactions safer, faster, and more transparent. The opportunity to apply my experience in payment systems, fraud management, risk and digital identity to the automotive sector is incredibly motivating. Together, we will build on AutoSettle’s groundbreaking platform to deliver a truly revolutionary service to Australians nationwide.”

Under Jason Van’s leadership, AutoSettle is set to further its mission of providing an innovative platform for vehicle transactions, ensuring that buying and selling cars is a seamless and secure experience for all involved.

About AutoSettle

AutoSettle is an Australian fintech startup dedicated to revolutionising the vehicle transfer process. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, AutoSettle aims to simplify and secure vehicle buying and selling, making it a seamless experience for all parties involved.

Media Contact:  David Fuller, AutoSettle Australia

press@autosettle.com.au

AutoSettle Australia Pty Ltd ACN 669 596 098

81-83 Campbell Street, Surry Hills, NSW, 2010, Australia 

www.autosettle.com.au

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/payments-expert-jason-van-appointed-chief-executive-officer-of-new-australian-automotive-fintech-startup-autosettle-302096587.html

SOURCE AutoSettle Australia Pty Ltd

