MicroStrategy Cloud enables University of Auckland to Revolutionise Data Accessibility

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland has enhanced its data analytics capabilities by adopting MicroStrategy as its enterprise Business Intelligence (BI) platform. With over 6000 users leveraging MicroStrategy’s robust features,  the University is prioritising user experience as a pivotal factor in its BI journey.

MicroStrategy Cloud connects to Snowflake’s Data Cloud Platform implemented by the University as part of its cloud modernisation program.  Snowflake’s unique, elastic compute and storage architecture has reduced data loading and query times and eliminated the resource constraints from  legacy technologies.  Business users now have secure access to all the data they need to drive innovation and value.

Transitioning from an on-premises BI platform to the cloud, the University’s adoption of MicroStrategy is underpinned by the platform’s strong data governance and security features, empowering the institution with modernised and personalised dashboards. By implementing MicroStrategy, the University will be well-positioned to leverage AI capabilities in the future.

“With over 45,000 students and 7,000 staff we manage a lot of information. By shifting to a cloud-based system we will increase the speed of information delivery across the University as well as to partners. Information can now be accessed in real-time via an easily accessible online portal,” said University of Auckland Director, Planning and Information, Pamela Moss.

“MicroStrategy’s modern and user-friendly platform will empower our staff and faculty to make data-driven decisions with greater ease and efficiency,” said Jason Mangan, Chief Digital Officer at the University of Auckland. “This shift to the cloud will also ensure greater scalability and agility as our data needs evolve.”

The University of Auckland’s strategic investment in MicroStrategy marks a pivotal moment in its commitment to data-driven decision-making and innovation, setting a new standard for BI excellence in the education sector.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the largest independent publicly traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world’s most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere and (2) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy.  

About the University of Auckland

The University of Auckland is New Zealand’s largest and highest-ranked university.  It is recognised for academic excellence, innovative research and providing a world-class education. There are more than 45,000 students studying at the University, which offers the most comprehensive range of courses in New Zealand with teaching and research conducted over eight faculties and two large-scale research institutes.

The University is also New Zealand’s largest research organisation with more than 13,000 staff and postgraduate students involved in fundamental and applied research generating around $230 million in annual research revenue.

Through strengths in research, scholarship, teaching and collaborative partnerships, the University seeks to create globally transformative impacts that positively impact society and aid the advancement and exploration of knowledge.

