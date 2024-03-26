AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

XTAR’s Breakthrough: The Highest-Capacity Rechargeable 1.5V Lithium-Ion AA Battery

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XTAR has just unveiled its latest innovation, the AA Lithium-ion 4150mWh/2500mAh battery, setting a new benchmark in the rechargeable battery segment. This product is specifically designed to cater to power-hungry and medium-drain digital devices that require a consistent 1.5V output, such as smart home gadgets, VR game controllers, and battery-intensive toys. By bridging the gap between high power demand and sustainability, XTAR promises to revolutionize how we power our digital lives.

Key Features and Benefits:

  • Extended Capacity: With a 4150mWh / 2500mAh rating, it leads the market in capacity, ensuring your devices run longer and stronger without compromise. And it has not less capacity than AA NiMH batteries.
  • Constant Voltage: Delivers a steady 1.5V for optimal device efficiency and performance. This means your devices operate at peak efficiency from the first use until the last.
  • Eco-Friendly: Boasts up to 1200 recharge cycles, reducing waste and cost linked to disposable batteries.
  • Rapid Recharge: Charges within 2.9 hours—far outpacing traditional NiMH batteries.
  • Unrivaled Safety: With no memory effect, no leakage risk, and multiple protections. Say goodbye to the frustration of diminished capacity.

Customer Testimonials

Since its recent launch, the battery has received widespread acclaim from both customers and influencers.

“I’ve been using these batteries in my VR controllers for years. The constant 1.5V output makes a huge difference in maintaining precise tracking.” – weirdeetz

“As a musician, reliable equipment is non-negotiable, especially during live performances. That’s why I use XTAR AA Lithium-ion batteries in my wireless microphone. They last through my entire 4-hour show without losing a single power bar. Plus, they recharge incredibly fast, making them a superior choice over regular AA batteries. They’ve more than paid for themselves, considering the amount I’d spend on disposables. For any live performer, these batteries are a solid investment for both reliability and financial savings.” – bombadil

Availability

The XTAR AA Lithium-ion 4150mWh/2500mAh batteries are now available for purchase directly through local stores and online retailers. Visit XTAR’s official website to find more information on retail locations.

About XTAR:

XTAR is one of the top brands in electronics industry, specializing in rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, chargers and dive lights since 2006. With unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, XTAR is synonymous with excellence in power and charging solutions.

Product Link: https://www.xtar.cc/product/xtar-aa-lithium-4150mwh-battery-with-low-voltage-indicator/ 

Contact: June Luo
Email: info@xtar.cc 
Phone: (+86) 755-25507076

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xtars-breakthrough-the-highest-capacity-rechargeable-1-5v-lithium-ion-aa-battery-302096813.html

SOURCE Shenzhen XTAR Electronics Co., Ltd

