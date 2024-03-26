AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Advcash Rebrands as Volet.com, Announces Plans

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

Payment processor Advcash announced its rebranding to Volet.com as well as a change from Belize to new jurisdictions and licenses in its effort to streamline and speed up adding of new products. Starting March 26th 9AM CET, customers are kindly asked to log in on the new website where their funds and data have been moved. No further action is required.

QUEBEC CITY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a news update in the internal feed, Advcash recently announced to its users that it is moving its to new jurisdictions and rebranding as Volet.com. The new website goes live at 9AM CET (8AM UTC) on March 26th, 2024. After that, customers are kindly asked to log in to their accounts on https://account.volet.com using their Advcash login and password to access their data and assets. No other action is required.

The Advcash.com website has been in operation since 2014. The platform has acquired millions of international personal and business users throughout the years. According to the news update, together with the rebrand, the company moves to new jurisdictions and licenses to streamline, speed up and simplify new product launches, something for which its original Belize licenses may have been a constraining factor.

In the news update, Advcash provided some background for the change, citing the old brand name being outdated and not in sync with the company’s ambitious roadmap. The list of new products and updates customers should expect soon includes a built-in crypto exchange, savings accounts in both fiat and crypto, new features for crypto wallets, lifestyle products as well as a revamped mobile-friendly account interface.

Volet.com aims to become the preferred way to get paid and pay for freelancers, digital nomads and creators, CPA and affiliate marketers etc, with a separate focus on merchant solutions to facilitate such payments as well. The company plans to grow its ecosystem of payment solutions under the umbrella of Volet.com to include savings, lifestyle products, cards and more. Volet.com offers free instant P2P transfers for personal accounts, making it an easy to use platform to manage personal and family finances. Instantly loaded cards linked to Volet.com accounts help users pay and withdraw in millions of POS and ATM locations worldwide.

 

 

SOURCE Volet.com

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

