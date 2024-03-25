AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Sirtex Medical Appoints Matt Schmidt as New Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors Member

PRNewswire March 25, 2024

WOBURN, Mass., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sirtex Medical (“Sirtex”), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the appointment of Matt Schmidt as chief executive officer and board of directors member, effective March 25.

Since joining Sirtex in 2023, Schmidt has been an integral part of the company’s executive leadership team, collaborating with senior leaders and shareholders to set corporate strategy, accelerate organizational performance, deliver strong results and build a winning culture.

“I am confident Matt will advance Sirtex’s vision of providing minimally invasive cancer and embolization therapies to more patients around the globe,” said Dr. Weikun Tang, chairman of Grand Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. “Matt’s performance-driven leadership capabilities, as well as his commitment to partner with physicians to provide patients with innovative solutions, positions him as the right person to lead Sirtex into its next phase of growth. We are excited to work closely with Matt as Sirtex continues to create value for patients, physicians, employees and shareholders.”

With 20 years of industry experience and expertise, Schmidt joined Sirtex as executive vice president of global sales in February 2023 and was subsequently promoted to chief commercial officer in August. He previously held leadership positions at Abbott Vascular, including divisional vice president, where he was responsible for leading the company’s U.S. coronary interventional cardiology device business, overseeing sales, marketing, commercial excellence and customer engagement. Prior to that role, Schmidt was divisional vice president and general manager for Abbott’s vascular business in Japan. He earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Goshen College in Indiana.

“I am optimistic about the future and honored to lead the Sirtex team during this exciting time in company history, especially given some of the transformative solutions we have brought to market over the last year,” said Schmidt. “We are a patient-centered organization with talented employees who are dedicated to improving lives. I am very much looking forward to what we will achieve together.”

About Sirtex
Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve the quality and longevity of patients’ lives by providing innovative minimally invasive cancer and embolization therapies. Sirtex’s current lead offering in its product portfolio is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

SOURCE Sirtex Medical Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.