Blackpanda and SB C&S Sign Distribution Agreement for Incident Response Services for SMBs

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

SINGAPORE and TOKYO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SB C&S Corp. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yasuo Mizoguchi; hereinafter “SB C&S”) has concluded a distribution agreement with BLACKPANDA JAPAN K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: David Yu Suzuki; hereinafter “Blackpanda”) in Japan and will commence the distribution of Blackpanda’s “IR-1” incident response service from March 14, 2024.

Blackpanda’s IR-1 is an incident response service designed for small and medium-sized businesses. In the event of a cyber incident such as ransomware infection or business email fraud, Blackpanda helps the client to return to normal operations as soon as possible by isolating the affected systems and investigating the root cause. Incident response services are generally expensive to implement, but IR-1 is designed to be accessible to small and medium-sized businesses, being offered in a subscription format starting from one incident response credit at ¥350,000 per year.

(*For companies with less than 250 endpoints, prices exclude tax, as of March 2024)

Under the agreement, SB C&S will promote Blackpanda’s service offerings through its nationwide sales network of approximately 13,000 partner companies.

Product Details

https://www.it-ex.com/products/maker/blackpanda/ir1-byblackpanda.html

Inquiries about our products 
SBCASGRP-security-marketing@g.softbank.co.jp

Endorsement from Mr. David Yu Suzuki, Representative Director, BLACKPANDA JAPAN K.K.

“Blackpanda Japan looks forward to further deepening its cooperation with SB C&S. We aim to provide innovative cyber security solutions in the Japanese market with localized, complete support. Customers today require more advanced cyber security measures and incident response services, but many Japanese companies face challenges posed by a lack of relevant resources and expertise. The cooperation between Blackpanda and SB C&S will enable the creation of a stronger cybersecurity ecosystem in Japan. We are committed to promoting this on a national scale.”

Endorsement from Mr. Yasuo Mizoguchi, President and CEO, SB C&S Corp.

“While digitization in all fields is progressing rapidly, the number of cyber attacks is increasing day by day. Not only large enterprises but also small and mid-sized companies need to take more security measures, including against attacks targeting their supply chains. Blackpanda’s ‘IR-1’ solution, which aims to ‘democratise cyber resilience,’ is a packaged service optimized for small and medium-sized enterprises, from proactive prevention using ASM scanning to post-incident response. We will continue to work with Blackpanda to provide our customers with robust secure cyber security solutions through our nationwide sales partners.”

About BLACKPANDA GROUP

Blackpanda is Asia’s leading local cyber incident response firm, dedicated to delivering world-class digital emergency response services to businesses in the region. We help businesses strengthen their cyber resilience and secure their digital operations by supporting them with incident response delivered by local experts.

Our mission is to make cyber resilience achievable for all, with services and solutions designed for the Asian market.

https://www.blackpanda.com

About SB C&S Corporation

SB C&S inherited the IT distribution business of Softbank Group, the group’s original business. SB C&S strives to rapidly identify changes in the market environment and create new business models. For corporate customers, SB C&S provides product solutions utilizing advanced technologies including cloud computing and AI through the largest sales network in Japan. For consumers, we are leveraging our unique planning and development capabilities to expand our product lineup from software and mobile accessories to IoT products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://cas.softbank.jp/

  • SoftBank and the SOFTBANK name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of SOFTBANK Group Corp. in Japan and other countries.
  • All other company names and product/service names mentioned in this notice are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/blackpanda-and-sb-cs-sign-distribution-agreement-for-incident-response-services-for-smbs-302098284.html

SOURCE Blackpanda Group

