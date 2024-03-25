AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Trade Volatility Smartly: Bybit Introduces Smart Leverage, Offering Users Unprecedented Control with No Liquidation

PRNewswire March 25, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce Smart Leverage, its latest structured product under the Bybit Earn, aimed at empowering crypto traders to seize market opportunities arising in anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin Halving.

Smart leverage allows traders to take highly leveraged positions (up to 200x) with full liquidation protection until the settlement date. This way, users can trade short-term volatility for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) without needing to worry about sudden price movements closing their positions.

Smart Leverage is a non-principal-protected structured product that allows traders to capitalize on sharp price movements, such as a V-shape recovery. By allowing traders to take profit at any time, users can now amplify their potential returns and more easily trade market volatility.

Key Features of Smart Leverage:

  • No Liquidations Before Expiration: Smart Leverage ensures traders can confidently engage in high-leverage trading without fearing liquidation.
  • Take Profit Anytime: With the flexibility to take profit at any point during the subscription period, Smart Leverage allows traders to seize opportunities and lock in gains at their discretion.
  • Zero Fees: Smart Leverage offers traders the benefit of no fees, ensuring that all returns earned are fully formulated and can be enjoyed without deductions.

“We are thrilled to unveil Smart Leverage, a one-of-a-kind offering that solidifies Bybit’s position as a pioneer in the industry,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Our lightning-fast matching engine and sleek UI make us home for traders the world over and we are continually offering world-class products to better serve their needs.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume with over 25 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/trade-volatility-smartly-bybit-introduces-smart-leverage-offering-users-unprecedented-control-with-no-liquidation-302097943.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.