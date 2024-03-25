30th GILF concludes with great success, attracting 210,000 buyers

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 21, the 30th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (hereinafter referred to as GILF) concluded with a great success, as evidenced by new record high data gained during the four-day session.

Under the theme of “Guzhen Lights up the World,” the 30th GILF in a “1+8+N” layout has proved to be an exhibition, trade, and information platform for the whole industrial chain, featuring interaction between exhibition and stores, and online-offline channel integration.

Covering an exhibition area of over 1.5 million square meters, this grand event attracted 3,300 lighting suppliers to showcase their new technologies, new products, and new ideas. The three core highlights ̶̶̶ intelligent lighting experiences, low-carbon new energy, and cross-sector home furnishing ̶̶̶ demonstrated its strength in specialization, marketization, and internationalization.

210,000 visits gathering in the global event

The main venue attracted 84,149 professional visits from 140 countries and regions, the most in history, including 3,026 overseas visits, representing a 31.03% increase from the spring fair in 2023. These figures testify to the increasing international influence and appeal of the GILF as well as the international competitiveness and market vitality of China’s lighting industry.

The number of visits to the eight sub-venues totaled 130,000. As of the time of writing, the major shopping centers in Guzhen Town are still bustling with various activities.

Both live coverage and reports by major media outlets and online streaming platforms have shown great satisfaction from exhibitors and visitors, affirming the fulfillment of their commercial goals.

Contracts for projects worth over 1.5 billion yuan signed on site

The past 25 years have witnessed the mutual accomplishments and common growth of the GILF and Guzhen Town. During the opening ceremony of the 30th GILF, contracts were signed for 21 projects with a total fixed assets investment of over 1.5 billion yuan, which are estimated to generate an annual output value of around 2 billion yuan, and drive the upstream and downstream sectors to achieve a total output value of 3 billion yuan.

According to the speech delivered by Secretary of the Guzhen Town Party Committee Xue Zhiguo, with manufacturing as the leading industry, the government of Guzhen will take action to help more manufacturing enterprises to settle in, return to, or establish new homes in the town, and empower the lighting industry with preferential policies for science and technology. The ever-expanding Guzhen Lighting Fair is expected to be a perfect platform for trade and information exchange in the lighting industry.

Covering the entire industrial chain with upgraded pattern and new experience

The main venue of the 30th GILF at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center attracted 928 high-quality companies to showcase their products, new technologies, and new cross-sector cooperation. The exhibits cover the whole industrial chain, including smart lighting, decorative lighting fixtures, home lighting, commercial lighting, cultural tourism lighting, special-purpose lighting fixtures, mechanical equipment, and accessories. The huge crowds of participants presented a busy yet vibrant trading scene.

As a highlight of this upgraded fair, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Brand Zone was enlarged by 86.8%, registering an 23.3% increase of exhibitors. The comprehensive Hall G which has been expanded to double its capacity connects to the existing Halls A, B, C, and F, ensuring a smoother flow of people.

Focusing on specialized, refined, differentiated, and innovative enterprises with low-carbon and new smart products

Different from traditional single-function lights, exhibits of this fair form an intelligent, low-carbon, and cross-sector lighting ecosystem. Among them, the original lighting, smart lighting systems, intelligent supporting equipment, solar lighting products, photovoltaic energy storage lighting, cultural tourism lighting, and emergency lighting are most attractive, becoming highlights of the fair.

Major exhibitors displayed an extended range of refined products. For examples, the fire emergency lighting is equipped with intelligent fire emergency evacuation and fire alarm systems; more kinds of light strips are available: low-voltage, high-voltage, linear COB, and silicone flexible products; plant growing lamps are incorporated with smart systems to customize the growth spectrum for different periods of plant growth; and street lamps are integrated with the Internet of Things, wind and solar complementary systems, and AI-based monitoring technology, enabling them to be operational throughout the year.

Numerous “champion products” characterized by unique technologies and design concepts reflect a change of suppliers from an emphasis on providing a complete range of products to the focus on the manufacturing of specialized, refined, differentiated, and innovative products to sharpen their core competitiveness.

In the section of mechanical equipment and supporting facilities, there are manufacturers that adopt advanced domestic technologies and application solutions. Their exhibits include laser cutting and mold inspection tools, high-speed chip mounters, non-standard automation equipment, etc., which have attracted a large number of professional buyers.

The exhibition testifies to the rise of specialized, refined, differentiated, and innovative products, reflecting the trend of leading the industry with ace products and trustworthy brands.

Online and offline matrix of services available around the clock

The 30th GILF has proven to be a paperless and smart fair. It provides a matrix of services around the clock through “denggle” (denggle.com and mini programs), involving information on exhibitors and exhibits, exhibition news, enterprise marketing, business matchmaking, online pre-registration, e-bulletin, business card exchanges, and online procurement.

What’s more, the hit program, the “EZTalk” livestreaming forum focused on the topics of “international trade layout,” “natural spectrum,” and “lighting health.” It adopted the Metaverse virtual exhibition hall for live broadcast for the first time to showcase the latest industry achievements.

A high-end gathering with a variety of activities

A variety of activities were carried out at the main and sub-venues, including high-end meetings, sourcing and ordering, design week, and promotional activities. They attracted industry leaders, top entrepreneurs, and outstanding professionals to share their unique insights.

Two examples are the “Forum on Industrial Chain Innovation to Promote High-Quality Development of the Lighting Industry,” hosted by the China Association for Lighting Industry, and The “Shenzhen-Zhongshan Integration for Technological Innovation: 2024 Chinese Lighting Industry 3.0 Development Strategy & Greater Bay Area Lighting Innovation Technology Release Conference,” hosted by the Zhongshan Bureau of Commerce. They focused on innovations, digital manufacturing, and AI technologies in the lighting industry.

A series of commercial activities for sales and promotions were carried out in the eight sub-venues, attracting a large number of merchants, and creating a lively commercial atmosphere for the lighting capital. They include the spring ordering of new products at the Lihe Lighting Expo Center, the International Lighting Design Week & National Lighting Procurement Festival at the Huayi Plaza, the unique lighting expo at the Star Alliance Global Brand Lighting Center, the surprising promotional activity at the Lighting Era Center, the comprehensive sourcing festival at the Guyi Ruifeng International Lighting Fittings City and the Guyi Qingfeng LED Lighting Trading City, and a range of activities at the Guzhen Chang’an Lighting Parts & Electronic City and the Caosan International Lighting Parts City.

Integration of influential exhibition and cultural tourism

During this fair, the professionals and visitors were deeply impressed by the hospitality of the people in Guzhen. On the night of March 18, wonderful cultural and artistic activities were held in the Guzhen Ecological Wetland Park, including fireworks show, and national intangible cultural heritage items – Liufang Yunlong Dance, Lingnan Lion Dance, Lotus Loong, and Ribbon Loong. The 8,400 sets of fireworks, 1,900 special fireworks, and 1,220 high-altitude fireworks bloomed in the sky, creating spectacular scenes.

The Guzhen Lighting Fair has witnessed the glorious development course of the lighting industry in Guzhen as well as its successful transformation and upgrading. Looking to the future, it will always maintain its tradition while making innovations with infinite vitality.

The 31th GILF, scheduled for October 22-26, 2024, is highly anticipated to make new progress for a better future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/30th-gilf-concludes-with-great-success-attracting-210-000-buyers-302098798.html

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair