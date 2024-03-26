CJ 4DPLEX and Golden Screen Cinemas Open Second 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Auditorium in Malaysia

The New ScreenX located at the Ultra-Luxurious Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX, is the largest in Malaysia

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX , the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), the leading cinema exhibitor in Malaysia, today announced the opening of a new, visually stunning 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditorium at Aurum Theatre, situated in Malaysia’s Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).

The new ScreenX theater with 218 luxury recliner seats will boast a 22-meter main screen making it the largest ScreenX in Malaysia and the second largest ScreenX in Southeast Asia. The opening is being celebrated with a special screening of Warner Bros. Studios and Legendary Pictures’ “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire“.

ScreenX goes beyond the traditional cinematic frame by extending the central screen image to encompass both the left and right walls, surrounding audiences with an elevated and unparalleled film-viewing experience.

Aurum Theatre is poised to be another haven for a 360-entertainment experience, guaranteeing a cutting-edge experience for all movie enthusiasts. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Aurum Theatre is designed to deliver the utmost cinematic extravagance.

“We are excited to unveil the largest ScreenX in Malaysia with GSC” said Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX. “Leveraging ScreenX’s cutting-edge technology, the ScreenX at the Aurum Theatre TRX promises to captivate audiences with luxurious recliner seating, a massive center screen and mesmerizing visuals, delivering the most premium movie going experience.”

“Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX is the largest ultra-luxurious entertainment experience in Southeast Asia, offering a wide range of USPs equipped with state-of-the-art technology for an immersive cinematic journey and this includes the largest ScreenX in Malaysia with fully reclinable seats. Reiterating our commitment in bringing future-ready entertainment experiences for all to enjoy, the ScreenX experience comes with a complimentary snack and drink as part of the movie ticket, and through our long-term partnership with ScreenX, we aim to further elevate the entertainment landscape,” said Ms. Koh Mei Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Golden Screen Cinemas.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Golden Screen Cinemas, which originally began in 2017,” said Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “Our collective vision is to elevate the movie-watching experience through CJ 4DPLEX’s revolutionary 270-degree multi-projection ScreenX technology. Together, we are aiming to enrich the cinema culture across Malaysia for years to come.”

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include ‘ScreenX’, ‘4DX’, and ‘4DX Screen’ for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, “Parasite”.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Golden Screen Cinemas

As the leading cinema exhibitor in Malaysia with over 509 screens across 55 locations nationwide, Golden Screen Cinemas (‘GSC’) delivers innovative, integrated, and enriching lifestyle experiences through state-of-the-art cinematic technologies, merchandising, F&B, events, and more.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX