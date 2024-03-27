AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

SÉZANNE IN TOKYO CLAIMS NO.1 SPOT AT ASIA’S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2024

PRNewswire March 27, 2024
  • Tokyo’s Sézanne climbs to the top spot to be awarded The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna
  • Singapore leads the rankings with nine entries, and welcomes newcomers Seroja (No.31), also the winner of the Highest New Entry Award 2024, sponsored by Nongshim, and Lolla (No.43)
  • Moving up an impressive 32 spots is Wing (No.5) in Hong Kong, which takes the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Korean Air
  • Nusara (No.6) is this year’s Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award recipient while fellow Bangkok spot Haoma (No.90) wins the Sustainable Restaurant Award
  • Mineko Kato from Tokyo’s Faro earns the coveted title of Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by Valrhona
  • Kevin Lu of Logy (No.22) in Taipei is the winner of the Beronia Asia’s Best Sommelier Award
  • Sung Anh of Mosu (No.41) in Seoul takes home the peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sézanne in Tokyo was named The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at the live awards ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024. The prestigious ceremony was held in collaboration with host destination partners Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Tokyo's Sézanne is crowned No.1 in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at a live awards ceremony in Seoul

Created from the votes of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of 318 experts made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary leaders, this year’s list includes restaurants from 19 cities across the region and eight new entries.

Helmed by chef Daniel Calvert, Sézanne offers neo-French cuisine that showcases modern classics with expert precision, incorporating high-quality Japanese ingredients. Situated on the seventh floor of Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi, the restaurant draws inspiration from the eponymous town in France’s Champagne region. The dining experience includes an extensive selection of rare champagne bottlings, artisanal sparkling wines and vintage cuvées.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “We extend our sincere congratulations to the esteemed restaurants featured on this year’s ranking — a true example of the vibrancy and diversity of Asia’s culinary landscape. Special acknowledgement is in order for the entire Sézanne team: its impeccable cuisine, hospitality and innovative approach has resulted in the restaurant becoming a must-visit destination.”

