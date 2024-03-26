ReportLinker Reveals Key Insights About Players and Coverage in Latest Combination Vaccine Market Analysis

LYON, France, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Reportlinker announces the release of the report “A White Paper To Understand The Market Structure Of Pediatric Pertussis Hexavalent and Combination Vaccines“.

This recent comprehensive study analyzes global volumes and utilization trends for aP combination vaccines, including hexavalent and pentavalent vaccines, and confirms Sanofi’s leadership in the global pediatric combination vaccine market. The report emphasizes Sanofi’s commitment to improving pediatric healthcare through its top-administered vaccines, Hexaxim® and Pentaxim®.

The study reveals a notable rebound in immunization rates, with DTP3 coverage rising to 84% in 2022, and delves into global trends in the utilization of aP-based hexavalent and pentavalent combination vaccines, highlighting significant market dynamics and leadership. A remarkable outcome of the study is the growth observed in the hexavalent vaccine market, which saw an increase from 35.3 million doses in 2021 to 37.5 million doses in 2022.

Geographically, Europe is noted for its significant share of the aP-based combination vaccines market, especially in the hexavalent and pentavalent categories. This regional analysis, along with a detailed breakdown of vaccine usage in top countries, offers a clear view of global vaccination strategies and their impact.

Sanofi’s market leadership is evident in its retention of a significant share of the market in 2022, with its flagship products, Hexaxim® and Pentaxim®, standing out for their substantial usage.

This latest report on pediatric combination vaccines provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s current state, revealing trends, challenges, and opportunities that underscore the vital role of these vaccines in global public health strategies.

As the industry moves forward, understanding these trends will be essential in meeting the needs of the world’s youngest and most vulnerable populations, with Sanofi leading the way in providing innovative solutions for pediatric immunization.

To read the summary and download the full report click here .

Feel free to contact me for more information or for an interview with the analysts in charge of this report.

Media Contact:

Chloe JACQUET

cja@reportlinker.com

Reportlinker boilerplate:

ReportLinker is a powerful platform that leverages natural language processing (NLP) to deliver highly precise search results from thousands of sources, while taking context into account. Our platform is designed to empower strategic analysts and sales teams with the most relevant and up-to-date business intelligence and competitive intelligence available. With ReportLinker, you can easily access the data you need to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, please visit www.reportlinker.com or follow the company on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportlinker-com .

SOURCE ReportLinker