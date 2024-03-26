AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
One Za’abeel achieves the Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ in the world

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark developed by ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai), proudly announces it has achieved the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ in the world with its panoramic sky concourse, The Link. The achievement was cemented on 1st March 2024, making One Za’abeel the latest development to add a unique and imaginative first to Dubai’s long list of record-breaking buildings.

The Link stretches an impressive 230 metres in length, dissecting One Za’abeel’s skyscrapers 100 metres above the ground, while its record-breaking cantilever extends 67.277 metres beyond the development’s main tower. A feat of engineering, construction and assembly of The Link was completed in two phases over a total of 16 days without disruption to the 4 lanes of live traffic below the operation. Phase one of The Link lift marked one of the heaviest lifts in the region, where the steel structure weighing over 8,500 tonnes was lifted into place over 12 days. Over 110 special jacks and heavy-duty strand jacks were used, calling for a concerted effort by a team of global experts in the fields of construction, engineering, and contracting. Phase two saw the 900+ ton cantilevered structure lifted into place over four days.

Floating above the city, The Link’s monumental 230 metres is home to 8 Michelin-inspired restaurants, the UAE’s longest suspended infinity pool, and a chic destination bar. Offering 360º views of the Emirate of Dubai, The Link is quickly solidifying itself as a must-visit destination in Dubai where visitors can indulge in luxurious fine dining experiences and magnificent views.

Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel Holdings, says of the achievement: “Over the past few months, we’ve proudly watched as One Za’abeel fills with life and activity. Our endeavours to deliver One Za’abeel with innovation, excellence, and ambition have come to fruition. Achieving the Guinness World Records™ title for the ‘Longest Cantilevered Building’ serves as a badge of recognition that we have successfully delivered on the promises we set for the development from the very beginning.

We are glad to see The Link honoured as an engineering and architectural marvel and look forward to welcoming visitors to experience this luxurious, record-breaking skybridge for themselves.”

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records™, added: “Dubai has transformed into a record-breaking hub, and thereby serving as a model in overcoming limitations and achieving the seemingly impossible. The Link at One Za’abeel showcases this relentless determination and innovative vision that defines the Emirate. As we celebrate this remarkable achievement today, we look forward to the future filled with boundless opportunities that Dubai has to offer.”

To learn more about One Za’abeel and The Link visit to https://onezaabeel.com/the-link/

One_Za_abeel_Logo

SOURCE One Za’abeel Holdings

