A New Epoch in Fashion: Nanshan’s Collaboration with Milan Redefines the Buying Landscape

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – The Shenzhen-Milan Lifestyle Week launched on March 20 in Nanshan, Shenzhen, unveiling a curated lineup of fashion-forward events, including an intimate Roundtable Discussion, the much-anticipated Nanshan Fashion Tour, a groundbreaking Skyline Fashion Show, an elegantly themed Fashion Night, and a spectacular drone show. Running parallel to these festivities, the debut of the promotional short film “NANSHAN NEW LOOK” paid homage to Nanshan’s sartorial culture. A centerpiece of the Lifestyle Week is the Shenzhen-Milan Pioneer Fashion Art Exhibition, held in Nanshan District’s historical area Nantou City until April 14. The exhibition brings together nine of Nanshans and Milans up-and-coming fashion brands, among them, Italian couturiers VIA PIAVE 33, Meltin(Pot), alessandro enriquez, ALABAMA muse, FRANCESCA BELLAVITA alongside Nanshan’s own sartorial innovators CHAU•RISING, PERMU, PANTTERFLY and Lynn Gong. The exhibit offered an array of style sensations, from the latest in prêt-à-porter to timeless classics, artisanal crafts, immersive art installations, and striking multimedia presentations.

(PRNewsfoto/Nantou City)

Hosted in Nantou City, an area with a profound historical narrative dating back nearly 1,700 years, the exhibition highlights Shenzhen’s rich multicultural backdrop, now rejuvenated through thoughtful preservation efforts. Amidst the event, a pivotal memorandum of cooperation was signed by a Nanshan District government dignitary and  Maria Rosa Azzolina, President of the Italy-China Institute. The agreement signifies a deepened commitment to fostering cultural and economic ties between Milan and Nanshan, underlining the global interconnectedness of the fashion industry.

On March 20th, the “Skyline Fashion Show” elevated Lifestyle Week to new heights at the Super HQ Base International Hall, where Shenzhen’s original designer brand, CHAU-RISING, unveiled its latest seasonal collection. The event highlighted the district’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation within the fashion sector.

The event sets in motion Nanshan’s role in redefining the fashion landscape, heralding the launch of an ambitious plan to cultivate its original designer brands. This strategic move aims to invigorate the fashion buying economy, champion the rise of new independent labels, and propel China’s independent original design industry into the global spotlight. With a solid foundation in place, the district is poised to become a magnet for international fashion brands, opening the doors for more emerging labels with the potential to make their mark on the domestic fashion scene.

 

SOURCE Nantou City

