Adventurer Lexie Limitless Completes Record-Setting 30,000 km Drive Around the World in New All-Electric Ford Explorer

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

NICE, France, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Adventurer Lexie Alford (@LexieLimitless) today set the official record for being the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an electric vehicle, using the new all-electric Ford Explorer. Six continents, 27 countries and more than 30,000 kilometres were travelled on electric power alone, ahead of the finish line in Nice, France.

Nice, France: Lexie Alford (@LexieLimitless) crosses the finish line of record-setting 30,000 kilometres drive in new all-electric Ford Explorer, flanked by iconic Ford vehicles past and present

“On this epic adventure, I met incredible people from many corners of the world and experienced 27 countries while behind the wheel. But this journey came with a unique set of challenges,” said Lexie, who also holds the world record for being the youngest person to visit every country in the world. “It has been the honour of a lifetime to be trusted by Ford to circumnavigate the glove in the electric Explorer, which has been like home for the last six months. I had the goal of pushing the limits of what’s possible to do in an EV and I’m proud to say I have!”

To celebrate the achievement, Ford has today put the new Ford Explorer on sale in Europe. Designed and developed in Europe, it is Ford’s second all-electric passenger vehicle and the first to be assembled at the Ford Cologne EV Centre following a $2 billion dollar investment. It can achieve a driving range of more than 600 kilometres on a single charge and is able to charge from 10-80 per cent in approximately 26 minutes using DC charging.

“Lexie’s journey has been the ultimate test drive for our new Ford Explorer, taking on every kind of weather and road condition, and dealing with just about every charging scenario,” said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e Europe. “It embodies the true ‘can do’ spirit of this company, seizing this great opportunity to not only test ourselves but also the world’s charging infrastructure. Today’s crossing of the finish line proves just what you can do in the new all-electric Ford Explorer, and we’re delighted that customers will soon be able to find out for themselves.”

Lexie’s journey mirrors that of Aloha Wanderwell, the first woman to drive around the world 100 years ago, also in a Ford. Aloha began her journey in Nice, where Lexie’s journey also began and finished, driving the Explorer to the finish in a convoy of iconic Ford vehicles, watched by Ford CEO, Jim Farley.

 

Nice, France: Lexie Alford (@LexieLimitless) receives official recognition from RecordSetter for being the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an electric vehicle, using the new all-electric Ford Explorer
Atacama Desert, Chile: new all-electric Ford Explorer in one of the most challenging stretches of Lexie Alford's record-setting drive around the world

SOURCE Ford Europe

