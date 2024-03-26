AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Regulatory Scrutiny and Commercial Necessity Fuels Growth in Aerospace Manufacturers’ Digitalization Spend; Reaching US$54 Billion in 2034

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

2024 has witnessed several incidents highlighting that digital technologies can underpin certifications and compliance processes across the industry’s value chain

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The dramatic images of a hole appearing in a Boeing aircraft operated by Alaskan Airlines put a sharp focus on the need to follow aircraft assembly, testing, and maintenance procedures rigorously. Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts that aerospace manufacturers will spend US$53.8 billion on digital technologies in 2034, up from US$30 billion in 2022.

2024 Logo

“Aerospace firms are under pressure from airlines positive about the demand for air travel and are looking to refresh their aircraft roster. Both Boeing and Airbus have a growing order book but cannot take regulation shortcuts to fulfill them,” says Michael Larner, Industrial and Manufacturing Research Director at ABI Research.

Technology suppliers such as AEGIS Software , Dassault Systèmes, Hexagon, and Siemens can help firms across the entire value chain to optimize processes while remaining compliant.  According to Larner, “Manufacturers will need to become more data-savvy by using data analytics for early warning signs of problems in the supply chain or with a part of the aircraft.”

Traceability is a key issue for aerospace manufacturers. “It is not just individual components that need certification; individual tools used to perform tasks must be certified, too. Suppliers focusing on asset tracking working with connectivity suppliers have opportunities to support aerospace manufacturers’ efforts to ensure tools are not lost, which causes production delays,” Larner explains.

Aerospace manufacturers will invest in digital threads across their operations and supply chains. “And it’s not just aircraft manufacturers that are finding it challenging to meet increased demand; it’s the same for manufacturers in the defense industry (military aircraft, missiles, drones) and those involved in producing satellites,” Larner adds.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Digitalization and the Aerospace Industry report. This report is part of the company’s Industrial and Manufacturing Markets research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual market or geography.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info

Global                                                             
Deborah Petrara                                                           
Tel: +1.516.624.2558                                                   
pr@abiresearch.com  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/regulatory-scrutiny-and-commercial-necessity-fuels-growth-in-aerospace-manufacturers-digitalization-spend-reaching-us54-billion-in-2034-302099060.html

SOURCE ABI Research

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

