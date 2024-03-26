AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

ICANN Opens Application Cycle for Global Grant Program

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

Program to fund innovative projects that support the growth of an open and resilient global Internet

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit organization that coordinates the Domain Name System (DNS), announced today that the application window for the first cycle of the ICANN Grant Program is officially open. This initial phase of the global program will include the distribution of up to $10 million in funding to develop selected projects that support the growth of an open, resilient, and globally interoperable Internet.

ICANN_Grant_Program_Logo

The World Economic Forum estimates that 70% of new value created in the economy over the next decade will be based on digital platform business models. However, 3.2 billion people are unable to access the Internet, meaning that nearly one-third of the world cannot access the benefits of these transformational platforms. The ICANN Grant Program seeks to fund creative and innovative solutions that support ICANN’s mission. It will consider projects that will advance innovation and open standards for the benefit of the Internet community; benefit the development, distribution and evolution of the services and systems that support the Internet’s unique identifier systems; and contribute to diversity, participation, and inclusion across stakeholder communities and geographic regions. 

“From banking and health to e-commerce and transport, the Internet has become indispensable to our daily lives,” said Sally Costerton, Interim President and CEO, ICANN. “But there are still far too many people, particularly in less developed countries, who remain offline or who face barriers that prevent them from fully experiencing the benefits that the Internet can bring. Through the ICANN Grant Program we will support ideas that advance the evolution and innovation of the Internet’s unique identifier systems for the benefit of a growing, more inclusive Internet community.”

The application window will remain open until 24 May 2024 and the tentative timeline to announce the grantees of the first cycle is in January of 2025.

For more information on the program, including eligibility and submission requirements, the ICANN Grant Program Applicant Guide is available at https://icann.org/grant-program.

About ICANN
ICANN’s mission is to help ensure a stable, secure, and unified global Internet. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address – a name or a number – into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

1 https://dco.org/bridging-the-gap-2/

SOURCE ICANN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.