Months After Being Named The 2023 World’s Most Admired Whiskey, Michter’s Is Releasing Its 10 Year Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This April, Louisville based Michter’s Distillery will begin releasing its 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

“Our team was humbled and deeply grateful when a few months ago Michter’s became the first American whiskey to be named the World’s Most Admired Whiskey,” stated Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco. “Our production team has always given tremendous consideration to what they feel is ready to release, but after this honor, the stakes seem even higher.”

The ultimate gatekeepers for any release of Michter’s are Dan McKee, Master Distiller, and Andrea Wilson, Master of Maturation. Commenting on the 2024 release of Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon, McKee stated, “This a wonderful single barrel whiskey. It’s brimming with all the characteristics that I look for in a special bourbon.” Wilson and the Michter’s production team spent a good deal of time selecting the barrels for this year’s bottling. “We know that Michter’s fans everywhere look forward to our 10 Year Bourbon. We are excited to share the 2024 release, which again is overaged to a beautiful maturity with an excellent nose, creamy texture and an array of characteristics on the palate, that ascend through to the finish, making every drop an enjoyable moment,” observed Wilson.

Michter’s 10 Year Bourbon has a suggested retail price of $185 per 750ml bottle in the United States.

In late October 2023, the UK based publication Drinks International announced the results of a poll of an Academy of independent global whisky experts, journalists, bartenders, and drinks buyers from more than 20 countries. For the first time ever, an American whiskey (Michter’s) was voted the World’s Most Admired Whiskey.

Michter’s has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter’s highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

