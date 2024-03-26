AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
World’s Largest Tonnage and Highest Lift Wheeled Crane Completes Its First Lift in Hengshui, China

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

XCMG’s XCA4000 Wheeled Crane Marks the 7th Time that XCMG Has Broken the World Record Kept by Itself.

HENGSHUI, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a recent operation at a 200 MW wind farm in Jing County, Hengshui, China, the XCA4000 crane, delivered by XCMG, a global leader in the construction machinery industry, 20 days ago with the highest global lifting capacity and height, successfully completed its first lift. The crane lifted a series of components, including a 130-ton wind turbine nacelle, a 40-ton wheel hub, and three 95-meter-long blades weighing 28 tons each, to a height of 162 meters for assembly on the tower. This accomplishment signifies the seventh time XCMG has outdone its own world’s record since 2010.

With the capability to hoist 230 tons at a height of 162 meters, the XCA4000 sets a new benchmark for the highest and heaviest lifting capacity among wheeled cranes and has lately made its first delivery to Hebei Rongcheng Technology in Hengshui, China. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG Machinery)

The XCA4000 wheeled crane has been delivered to Hebei Rongcheng Technology, boasting an unprecedented 4000-ton lifting capacity, making it the ideal solution for the installation of wind turbines exceeding 10MW. With the capability to hoist 230 tons at a height of 170 meters, the XCA4000 sets a new benchmark for the highest and heaviest lifting capacity among wheeled cranes. This milestone is particularly significant as global wind power equipment manufacturing trends towards larger and heavier models, necessitating lifting and installation equipment that offers higher lifting capacities, greater lifting heights, and enhanced safety technology.

XCMG’s commitment to innovation is evident in the XCA4000’s advanced features, including high-performance flexible boom technology, which addresses common challenges such as reduced lifting performance at high altitudes and limited space beneath turbine lifting hooks. This technology enables a 20-30% reduction in the time required to install a wind turbine, significantly enhancing efficiency in wind power construction projects.

Safety remains a top priority for XCMG, especially regarding the crane and hoisting equipment. The XCA4000 is equipped with a self-developed control system and active safety technology with more than a dozen sensors distributed on the boom, is able to detect and eliminate potential safety hazards in real-time, ensuring the highest level of safety during construction.

The XCA4000’s impressive capabilities are further complemented by its ability to transport heavy components, such as the main boom and outrigger, weighing up to 400 tons, and its gradeability of 16%, which enhances its effectiveness in heavy-load transfer.

XCMG’s leadership in the field of ultra-large equipment is supported by its mastery of design technology for large deformation and non-linear structures, setting global industry standards for calculation accuracy of large structures. By the end of 2023, XCMG has delivered over 200 units of thousand-ton wheeled cranes, solidifying its reputation as the “best choice” for large-scale wind power lifting projects worldwide.

With the launch of the XCA4000, XCMG continues to lead the way in the construction machinery industry, providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global market.

Please visit https://www.xcmg.com/en-ap/solution/solu-detail-9618596.htm for more information about XCA4000.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

