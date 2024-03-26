AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Escape to Bali Oasis

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

Kick Back and Relax at Kuta’s charming neighbourhood

PERTH, MELBOURNE, and SYDNEY, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kuta, a top destination for travellers around the world. As the summer holiday is approaching, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta is excited to reveal the exclusive summer holiday room offer, Escape to Bali Oasis. Nestled in the heart of Kuta, an oasis just minutes away from the famous Kuta & Legian beach, offered guest to unwind in all-inclusive facilities.

With simple pleasures that matter most. The property offers a resort-style, island holiday experience, with range type of rooms, standard to pool access and Family suite, three inviting swimming pool, spacious kids club and four Food & Beverage outlets.

The Escape to Bali Oasis room offers guests with irresistible experience. Stay a little longer with minimum four-night stays, guests will get daily buffet breakfast for 2 persons and 2 children (under 12 years old), one time dinner for 2 persons, daily two glasses of beer for 2 persons, 15% off on Food & Beverages, plus 2,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points.

Adding the excitement of the holiday experience, guests can enjoy to the sound of talented musician daily at our Beer Garden, The Best Brew while sipping the variety of local craft beers. Furthermore, delight in refreshing cocktails by the pool bar or the cabana at Soiree Rooftop Pool & Bar during Happy Hour from 2PM – 5PM, perfect opportunity to mingle and celebrate the joy of summer.

The Escape to Bali Oasis package offers the perfect combination of relaxation, exploration, and delectable culinary experiences, while maximizing the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy membership. Our hotel is an urban oasis, where every moment is a blend of sun-soaked relaxation, refreshing poolside indulgence, and enjoying the breathtaking spectacle of Kuta’s sunset with a cold beer at the pool bar, all within reach,” said Riris Siregar, Director of Sales & Marketing.

Families are warmly welcomed at Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Kuta, where a range of activities is designed to entertain the little ones. From arts and crafts sessions, dance classes to pizza making, we ensure that children stay engaged, providing parents with peace of mind as they relax.

It’s an ideal time to plan the holiday in style. Book your stay at Escape to Bali Oasis and embark on a journey of relaxation in the heart of Kuta.

Learn more at reservations.fpbalikuta@fourpoints.com or visit www.fourpointsbalikuta.com or Instagram @fourpointsbalikuta

Sri Purnami Dewi
sri.purnamidewi@fourpoints.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/escape-to-bali-oasis-302099061.html

SOURCE Four Points by Sheraton Bali Kuta

