Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

EPLive 2024 is a two-day conference that draws the world’s top cardiac electrophysiology experts

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 18 and 19, 2024, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center will host its seventh international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2024.

EPLive is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and allied health professionals who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. Live cases, which are broadcast with expert commentary from the state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David’s Medical Center, will serve as the primary teaching tool.

“The Texas Cardiac Arrythmia Institute is honored to bring together the world’s leading cardiac electrophysiology experts to present live and recorded cases that showcase the accomplishments and the future of our field,” Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. “The cases, which highlight advances in the treatment of cardiac arrythmias, will help further improve patient outcomes across the globe.”

Cardiac arrhythmias are caused by problems with the heart’s electrical system. While many cardiac arrhythmias are treated using modern ablation procedures—which rely on extreme heat or cold to destroy targeted areas associated with abnormal heart rhythms—EPLive will focus on Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA). This form of ablation, the latest advancement in electrophysiology, produces high-frequency electrical pulses to attack muscle cells that cause irregular heart rhythms without using excess heat or cold. The non-thermal approach does not damage surrounding tissue and, therefore, enhances patient outcomes.

Atrial fibrillation (A Fib) cases, including PFA, represent one of the four sections of the conference. EPLive will also feature Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation cases, Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) closure cases and devices, and new technology. The sessions consist of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI and some of the world’s premier centers: Cleveland Clinic, Houston Methodist, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Massachusetts General, MedStar Health (Washington, D.C.), Mt. Sinai Hospital (New York), Mozina Heart Center (Italy), St. Bernard’s Heart and Vascular Center (Arkansas), UC Health Center (Colorado), University of Chicago Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Vancouver General Hospital (Canada).

The conference will also focus on a variety of objectives, including:

Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for patients during A Fib ablation and other cardiac arrhythmias.

Demonstrating understanding of the latest evidence and guidelines in arrhythmia management and treatment with new technology.

Applying approaches that best utilize the new technologies demonstrated to optimize clinical outcomes.

Identifying processes that can benefit from the integration of new technologies and promote safer procedures for the patient.

Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for the patient during complex cardiac device implants lead extractions.

Along with Dr. Natale, EPLive will feature presentations by several TCAI physicians, including course co-director, Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D., David Burkland, M.D., Robert Canby, M.D., Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Rodney Horton, M.D., Patrick Hranitzky, M.D., and Jason Zagrodzky, M.D.

Physicians will receive a maximum of 14.5 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician’s Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™ hours at the conference.

The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute features the leading robotic electrophysiology center in North America. The 72,000-square-foot center, which opened in 2019, includes six electrophysiology labs equipped with advanced technology for treatment of complex arrhythmias. The institute’s team of world-renowned physicians is one of the largest electrophysiology practices in the United States, providing unparalleled experience, expertise and exceptional care.

For more information, visit EP-Live.com.

