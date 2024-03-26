Chronicling ASEAN-China Friendship and Cooperation

NANNING, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 26, the curtain rose on the Awards Ceremony of the Fourth ASEAN-China “Friendship and Cooperation” Short Video Contest and related activities in Nanning, Guangxi. This awards ceremony was jointly hosted by the Mission of the People’s Republic of China to ASEAN, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to ASEAN, the ASEAN Secretariat, the China International Communications Group (CICG), the Department of Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC, the International Cooperation Department of the National Radio and Television Administration of the PRC, and the Information Office of the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The organizational helm was taken by the China Center for International Communication Development, CICG and Migu Culture Technology Co., Ltd.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including H.E. Somphone Sichaleune, Lao Ambassador to China, H.E. Huot Kheang Veng, Secretary of State, Ministry of Information of Cambodia, H.E. Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN, H.E. Aung Myo Myint, Permanent Representative of Myanmar to ASEAN, H.E. Chen Jiwa, Former Chairperson of the CPPCC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Committee, H.E. Du Zhanyuan, President of CICG, H.E. Chen Yijun, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guangxi Committee and Director-General of the Publicity Department of CPC Guangxi Committee, H.E. Miao Qingwang, Vice Governor of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and H.E. Hou Yanqi, Ambassador of China to ASEAN, among others.

Embracing the theme “Connection for a Better Future”, the contest aimed to facilitate cultural exchanges between the ASEAN countries and China by encouraging the submission of short videos in diverse formats and languages, thus further deepening ASEAN-China cooperation. The event not only served as a platform for announcing and awarding the winners of the contest but also marked the launch of the ASEAN-China Short Video Creation and Communication Initiative, along with the Logo Design Campaign for the ASEAN-China “Friendship and Cooperation” Short Video Contest.

Since its inauguration in 2020, the contest has openly encouraged the public of the ASEAN nations and China to join the short video contests and received over 90,000 entries. These works have been viewed more than 95 million times across various social media platforms, sparking nearly 300 million online interactions.

