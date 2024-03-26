AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Expands Trading Horizons with Solana Options

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is proud to announce the introduction of Solana (SOL) options to its lightning-fast platform. Bybit is now one of only two venues to offer this product. 

This new addition expands Bybit’s options, which already include Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Starting today, traders can explore an array of new strategies with SOL options, enhancing their trading experience and potential for profitability.

SOL options on Bybit opens the door to innovative trading strategies. Whether it’s generating income through covered calls on SOL holdings or employing protective puts to safeguard investments, the possibilities are now broader than ever. 

Bybit’s Solana options come with specific features designed to empower traders, including seamless trading within Bybit’s Unified Trading Account (UTA). Bybit is also home to a highly liquid SOL-perpetual, ensuring the lowest possible hedging costs.

“As one of only two current venues offering SOL options, we anticipate the market potential for SOL options to reach half of ETH options volume, mirroring the distribution seen in perpetual contracts,” said Hao Yang, head of financial products at Bybit. “The USDC-settled SOL options aim to meet the needs of SOL spot holders looking to hedge their exposure, as well as those seeking novel ways to trade and manage risk across assets.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-expands-trading-horizons-with-solana-options-302099338.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.