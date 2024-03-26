AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Unilumin’s Original LED Display Products Won Four iF Design Awards

PRNewswire March 26, 2024

The iF Design Award is highly regarded as an authoritative award worldwide in the industry.

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, four products of Unilumin’s rental display Upad Series have won international iF Design Awards, which are UpadIV HB, XV Series transparent screen, tailored-made LEDskin Series, and a new product under R&D.

By acclaiming the most authoritative award in the industry, Unilumin’s innovative capabilities and customer-centric product design philosophy have been well recognized again.

Upad Series UpadIV HB

UpadIV HB is undoubtedly the most ‘hardcore’ LED panel in the LED industry. With the robust wind-bracing frame, it can withstand even typhoons. UpadIV HB boasts many impressive functions, such as a high protection level, efficient heat dissipation system, highly integrated and independent power supply unit, and durable arc locking system. The strong frame of HB can bear a maximum height of 15 meters of displays hanging on the outdoor stage, without any destruction or deformation.

XV Series

The transparent LED display unit is designed for stage-setting applications. The display applies an extremely thin PCB to achieve as high a transparent area ratio as possible. Combined with the stage’s looming lights, it presents a brilliant visual effect. The brightness is up to 4000 cd/㎡ by adopting high current intensity LED chip packaging which is protected by waterproof glue. Optimized aluminum molds and magnesium alloy ensure XV a lightweight body and easy installation, withstanding extreme environments like rainstorms, salt atmosphere, etc.

LEDskin Series

LEDskin is a product specifically designed by Unilumin for exhibition stand applications according to the customized requirements of customers. Each panel can be freely combined and quickly removed & replaced. Despite the thickness of only 62 mm, all cables can be hidden inside the panels.

For more information, please visit: https://www.unilumin.com/

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

