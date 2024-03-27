Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Global cloud communications platform joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named to Fast Company‘s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip commented: “Innovation is at the heart of what we do at Infobip, and we are delighted to have been recognized by Fast Company for our achievements. Our technology is transforming how organizations interact with their customers across the board, from automotive, retail and financial services, through to healthcare and other social services.

“We are applying our innovative technology to transform various industry verticals. Cloud infrastructure, conversational chat apps and generative artificial intelligence (AI) allow conversations between businesses and consumers, enriching user experiences and consolidating disparate customer journeys into one seamless experience.

“The conversational future is here, and we’re helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation, shifting towards intuitive two-way interactions with their customers through the channels and chat apps they use with their families and friends.”

Croatia’s first Unicorn, Infobip has been working with businesses such as Uber, Bolt and Cabify to disrupt the automotive industry and transform customer communications. Working with Uber in India, Infobip developed an AI-powered chatbot to enable customers to order rides via WhatsApp. The global-first initiative created a seamless booking experience for Uber customers.

In February, Infobip joined forces with Podravka Group, a leading Croatian multinational, to launch “SuperfoodChef AI by Coolinarika”. The cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is a testament to the power of responsible AI, designed to empower users to make healthier food choices and address rising obesity rates in Croatia.

Infobip has also helped digital insurance business LAQO become the first to adopt a GPT-enabled digital assistant for customer support in the European fintech industry. Infobip created a chatbot providing fast, accessible, and personalized responses to customer queries.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company‘s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

In September 2023, Infobip was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy ( Dec 2023 )

) Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report ( Nov 2023 )

) Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 ( Sept 2023 )

) Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment ( May 2023 )

) Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard Report, Juniper Research ( Mar 2024 )

) Infobip named a leader in the Juniper Customer Data Platform Leaderboard Report ( July 2023 )

) Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research ( Dec 2023 )

