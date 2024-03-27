AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

FP Markets Named Best In Class for Commissions & Fees, Algo Trading and MetaTrader

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

SYDNEY, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating nearly two decades in the Forex and CFDs industry, FP Markets continues to excel in meeting the needs of traders and investors, earning it repeated industry acknowledgement in numerous key areas. The Best-In-Class status for excellence was awarded to FP Markets in multiple prestigious categories at the Forexbrokers.com 2024 Awards on 23 January, marking an impressive series of consecutive accolades:

  • Commissions and Fees (4th consecutive year)
  • MetaTrader (4th consecutive year)
  • Algo Trading (3rd consecutive year)

 

FP Markets Named Best In Class for Commissions & Fees, Algo Trading and MetaTrader

 

The Best-In-Class awards highlight and further cement FP Markets’ position as an industry leader in competitive pricing and market-leading technology that’s recognised for its extensive support for algorithmic, systematic traders. At FP Markets, clients can also choose from a wide selection of cost-effective Trading Accounts, accommodating both active and longer-term investors.

FP Markets CEO Craig Allison commented: “The consistent recognition in core areas of the industry is a testament to the team’s steadfast dedication and commitment; we are proud to receive continued acknowledgement and to be a broker that understands its traders and investors. From providing low-cost pricing structures to a range of leading Trading Platforms, including MetaTrader and cTrader, as well as our new partnership with TradingView, and a dedicated 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support Team, this has been the driving force behind traders continually choosing FP Markets as their broker of choice.”

Founded in 2016, Forexbrokers.com is an online provider of impartial Forex Broker reviews. The company has published close to 200,000 words of research and has had more than 8 million views, establishing it as the number-one broker comparison website for traders and investors. As the demand for regulated and transparent brokers continues to grow, Forexbrokers.com offers a specialised website for the Forex space where traders and investors can receive in-depth, unbiased reviews on international Forex brokers. Their data-driven approach provides the most accurate reviews in the industry, meaning that companies recognised are leading global industry members.

FP Markets offers access to over 10,000 trading instruments, providing traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, ETFs, Bonds and Digital Currencies, making it one of the most extensive offerings in the industry on cutting-edge platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and Iress, all of which are available through iOS and Android. Over the past 19 years, FP Markets has learned that consistently tight spreads, fast execution, cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets: 

  • FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.
  • The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.
  • Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets’ Mobile App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader. TradingView, and Iress.
  • Investment Trends has recognised the company’s outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service and awarded “The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award” for five consecutive years.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the “Best Global Forex Value Broker” for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the “Best Forex Broker – Europe” and the “Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia” at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.
  • FP Markets has been awarded “Best Trade Execution” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.
  • FP Markets crowned “Best CFD Broker in Africa” at FAME Awards 2023.
  • FP Markets Awarded “Best Trade Execution” and “Most Transparent Broker” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023.

For more information on FP Markets’ comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com.

 

FP MARKETS Logo

 

SOURCE FP MARKETS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.