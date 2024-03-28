AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

New insights from Omdia Conference Unveils Surge in Display Polarizer Capacity and Emerging Technologies Propelling Growth in 2024 Display Market

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

LONDON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — New data from Omdia has revealed 8% year-over-year growth in display polarizer demand is expected in 2024 which is set to drive a 2% increase in year-over-year revenue, propelled by intense price competition and substantial investments by Chinese manufacturers.

The new insights were unveiled at the recent Omdia Korea Display Conference Spring 2024, where Irene Heo, Principal Analyst in Omdia’s Displays Practice, provided updates on the display optical film technologies and market for 2024. Irene commented: “Reviewing market conditions, Omdia forecasts that growth in polarizer demand is expected to surpass 2023 in 2024 despite the uncertainty surrounding this space.” With polarizer investments gaining momentum, capacity is rapidly increasing. Heo highlighted that China’s capacity holdings are projected to reach nearly 70% by 2027. She further noted, “Due to fierce price competition and the implementation of ultra-wide-width production lines, shutdowns and restructuring of old lines will accelerate.”

The two-day conference served as a forum for senior industry professionals, where Omdia’s displays analysts delivered comprehensive analyses on the latest trends and developments shaping the future of the display and consumer electronics industries.

Key discussions at the conference delved into emerging display technologies, shedding light on their potential impact and market implications. According to Jerry Kang, Research Manager at Omdia, there is a notable trend of OLED displays expanding in area size across various applications and form factors, driven by advancements in OLED technology. Kang emphasized that “increasing OLED display sizes is a significant development,” underscoring its importance in driving industry growth. Additionally, Omdia identified power saving, higher light extraction and improved scalability as another key trend that is driving OLED displays in 2024.

The conference underscored the critical role of innovation and strategic investments in meeting the evolving needs of consumers and driving growth in the display sector. With the rise of emerging display technologies such as OLED, MicroLED, and flexible displays, manufacturers are poised to capitalize on new opportunities and shape the future of visual experiences.

For more information about Omdia’s Korea Display Conference series and the research presented at the Spring 2024 conference, click here.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Media Contact: Fasiha Khan, Fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-insights-from-omdia-conference-unveils-surge-in-display-polarizer-capacity-and-emerging-technologies-propelling-growth-in-2024-display-market-302101838.html

SOURCE Omdia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.