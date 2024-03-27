AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

TECHNOLOGY VETERANS JOIN STARBURST TO TRANSFORM THE DATA WAREHOUSE INDUSTRY

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Starburst, the open lakehouse company, announced today the appointments of Steven Chung as President, Tobias Ternstrom as Chief Product Officer, and Adam Ferrari as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Starburst Logo

“For decades, enterprises and governments around the world have endured the costs and constraints of traditional data warehouses. Starburst’s open lakehouse platform offers an alternative that delivers unprecedented flexibility, speed, and price-performance,” said Justin Borgman, Cofounder and CEO of Starburst. “Steven, Tobias, and Adam have joined our team inspired by our vision to help organizations unlock greater business value from their data through the Starburst Lakehouse platform.”

Prior to Starburst, Steven Chung served as President at Delphix, an enterprise data company, helping the business to grow profitably resulting in a strategic acquisition. In addition, he has held executive roles as SVP of Worldwide Sales, Services & Business Development at PagerDuty, a DevOps SaaS company where he led the company from Series B to an IPO in 2019 and as SVP Worldwide Sales & Business Development at Demandware (NYSE: DWRE), an enterprise e-commerce company resulting in a multi-billion dollar acquisition by Salesforce in 2016.  He has also held management roles at Symantec, Microstrategy, and PwC Consulting.

Tobias Ternstrom joins Starburst from Nutanix, where he served as Vice President of Platform Services, bringing database-as-a-service to hybrid multi-cloud environments. Ternstrom’s previous tenure includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft. Ternstrom led product management for Amazon Aurora and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS); GCP’s Database Services, including Cloud Spanner, Bigtable, Datastore, Firestore, Memorystore, and SQL; and various offerings from Microsoft, including SQL Server on Linux and managed PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB on Azure.

Adam Ferrari brings 20 years of engineering leadership where he most recently served as SVP of Engineering for Salsify, a leading Product Information Management (PIM) company.  He also led product and engineering teams at Oracle’s BI/EPM group and was CTO at Endeca prior to their acquisition by Oracle in 2011.

“The appointment of these industry leaders will help scale our business globally,” said Mike Volpi, Board Member and Founding Investor from Index Ventures. “Steven, Tobias, and Adam bring proven experience to Starburst as we power new opportunities with AI, ML, and analytics in cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.”

Supporting Resources
Download a headshot of Steven Chung here
Download a headshot of Tobias Ternstrom here
Download a headshot of Adam Ferrari here

About Starburst

For data-driven companies, Starburst offers a full-featured open data lakehouse platform, built on open source Trino. Our end-to-end analytics platform includes the capabilities needed to discover, organize, consume, and share data with industry-leading price-performance for both cloud and on-premises workloads. We believe the lakehouse should be the center of gravity, but support accessing data outside the lake when needed. With Starburst, teams can access more complete data, run scalable analytics, lower the cost of infrastructure, use tools best suited to their needs, and avoid vendor lock-in. Trusted by companies like Comcast, Grubhub, and Priceline, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all their data.

www.starburst.io

 

SOURCE Starburst

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.