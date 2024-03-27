AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pedaling on Calendar: Shanghai to Host 32nd China International Bicycle Fair in May

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 32nd China International Bicycle Fair, also known as China Cycle, is scheduled to take place from May 5th to 8th, 2024, at Shanghai New International Expo Center (“SNIEC”). Spanning a total area of nearly 150,000 square meters, the fair will showcase the innovative prowess of around 1,500 participating companies. With expectations soaring high, it is projected to attract an audience of over 130 countries and regions, with an estimated 170,000 visits.

Established in 1990, China Cycle has grown to become the largest professional international bicycle brand exhibition in China. With a history spanning 31 editions, the exhibition has become a hub for industry professionals, manufacturers, and enthusiasts to gather and exchange ideas. This year’s exhibition will encompass 12 themed pavilions, each dedicated to different aspects of the cycling industry. These include Bicycles, Accessories, Tires & Accessories, E-bikes Accessories, Bicycles & Accessories, Children’s Bikes, and Cycling & Outdoor Sporting.

Renowned brands such as SHIMANO, GIANT, MERIDA, DAHON, YADEA, CAMPAGNOLO, BROOKS, CATEYE, and many others will be in attendance, showcasing their latest offerings. Moreover, numerous exhibitors will provide professional cycling simulators, allowing buyers to experience and negotiate deals firsthand. This diverse mix of brands and specialized equipment highlights the exhibition’s commitment to providing a comprehensive experience for both industry professionals and cycling enthusiasts.

Notably, the organizing committee has put forward “Four Major Initiatives” for this year’s exhibition, aiming to further enhance the platform for industry exchange and cooperation in 2024. They include:

I.  Invite overseas industry organizations and trade media platforms to participate in the show as delegations;

II.  Optimize the supply and demand matching service to provide a more accurate and efficient interactive platform for the new round of purchasing season;

III.  Promote the cross-boundary integration of the industries and combine the products with on-site activities to achieve an immersive cycling experience;

IV.  Provide more exhibition space for booth display and interaction activities

With improved import-export trade policies, global buyers now enjoy easier access to China for trade negotiations, expanding their reach and promotion on a global scale. This not only facilitates trade within China but also boosts the country’s international visibility. Recognizing China’s crucial role in the bicycle industry, stakeholders worldwide actively engage in collaborations, seeking mutual growth and development opportunities.

For pre-registration, please visit: http://wx-chinacycle.tonggao.info/en/customer/index?source=A01

CONTACT: Alex Zhang, Email: zhangzheng@e-chinacycle.com

SOURCE China International Bicycle Fair

