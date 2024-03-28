AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
OMAN INVESTMENT AUTHORITY LAUNCHES $5.2 BILLION “FUTURE FUND OMAN” TO FUND NATIONAL INVESTMENT PROJECTS, ATTRACT FDI AND SUPPORT SMES

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

MUSCAT, Oman, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In line with the national directive to boost Oman’s economic development and attract international investors, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has launched the ‘Future Fund Oman’ with a robust capital of $5.2 billion.

Designated for deployment over the next five years at a rate of approximately $1 billion annually, the Fund will allocate 90% of its capital to investing directly in commercially and economically viable new or existing large-scale projects located in Oman. The Fund will also allocate 7% of its capital towards funding support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the remaining 3% is set to be invested in startups.

Future Fund Oman is designed to partner with a diverse array of investor categories, including private sector entities, business proprietors, foreign investors, SMEs, and startups. The Fund will be looking to invest in a variety of sectors, with a special focus on eight critical sectors which are tourism, manufacturing, green energy, fisheries, agriculture, ports and logistics, mining, and information and communication technologies. This focus is intended to rejuvenate these vital sectors and contribute significantly to Oman’s broader economic objectives. In realization of its role to diversify the economy, the Fund will not be looking to invest in any oil and gas and real estate projects.

H.E. Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, OIA’s President, highlighted that the Fund acts as a catalyst for economic diversification and is a reliable partner for investors worldwide. Additionally, it has a strategic focus on empowering the private sector, attracting FDI, empowering SMEs, and fostering venture capital.  

Interested investors can apply directly on https://futurefund.om/futurefund/ for easy access to financing information. Create an account, answer questions, and submit the Investment Opportunity Form for consideration. Application review may take up to three months with regular updates on status. Required documents vary based on project phase and nature.

The Fund will adhere to OIA’s quality standards, which have already positioned the Authority in second place globally in the Governance and Sustainability Development Index between 2022 and 2023. Governed by an Investment Committee and an Advisory Committee, the Fund ensures strategic alignment with broader economic objectives while overseeing investment decisions.

SOURCE Oman Investment Authority

