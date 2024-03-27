AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AirCar developer signs groundbreaking manufacturing deal

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

KleinVision a.s., the Slovakia-based developer of the world’s first certified flying car, the AirCar, has made a groundbreaking move towards realizing the dreams of individuals seeking to navigate through traffic congestion by taking to the skies in their cars

NITRA, Slovakia, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KleinVision announces a significant agreement, having sold a geographically limited license for producing state-of-the-art certified flying car technology to the prominent Chinese company Hebei Jianxin Flying Car Technology Co., LTD. The deal, finalized for an undisclosed amount, marks a strategic move in the advancement of innovative mobility solutions.

AirCar

This licensing agreement grants the Chinese company exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute certified flying cars utilizing KleinVision’s cutting-edge technology within a specific geographical region. The Jianxin Group is poised to leverage this groundbreaking technology to redefine transportation standards in China.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of the license for our certified flying car technology to the esteemed Chinese company,” stated Stefan Klein, Chairman of the Board at KleinVision. “This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to expand global access to revolutionary mobility solutions and drive progress in the industry,” added Anton Zajac, co-founder at KleinVision.

With this transaction, KleinVision continues its commitment to fostering innovation and creating strategic alliances to propel advancements in transportation technology. Hebei Jianxin’s dedication to excellence and market leadership aligns perfectly with the AirCar developer’s vision of shaping the future of mobility on a global scale.

This landmark agreement solidifies KleinVision’s position as a market leader in the development and dissemination of pioneering transportation solutions. Recent visits of the first billionaire Youtuber, MrBeast and the crew of Grand Tour: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are clear validations of KleinVision’s technology as demonstrated in their videos.

Stay tuned for updates as KleinVision continues to collaborate with partners worldwide to revolutionize mobility and enhance the way people travel.

For more information on our certified flying car technology or business partnerships, please contact info@klein-vision.com.

About KleinVision:

KleinVision is a leading technology innovator, and a trailblazer in mobility solutions committed to driving progress and revolutionizing the future of mobility. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, we strive to provide advanced solutions that redefine the way individuals and goods are transported.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aircar-developer-signs-groundbreaking-manufacturing-deal-302099958.html

SOURCE Klein Vision

