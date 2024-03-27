AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Nintex Introduces AI-Powered Automation Capabilities to Improve Organizational Efficiency

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, a leader in process intelligence and automation, announced new generative AI-powered product capabilities designed to simplify how customers build and translate content as part of automated workflows. Also new to the platform is Nintex Assistant, an intelligent chatbot that provides customers with just-in-time information based on their natural language questions.  

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Nintex has pioneered the use of AI within its automation platform for years, embedding advanced technologies such as computer vision, RPA, natural language processing, and more to speed up core business process automation. Popular Nintex features like the Intelligent PDF Converter in Nintex AutomationCloud and the automated Workflow Generator™ which automatically creates a Nintex Workflow from a process map, demonstrate the long-standing commitment to using AI to make it easier for non-technical teams to deploy high-powered automation that unites data, systems, and teams.

The latest features showcase the role of generative AI in powering process automation and making it much easier for customers to design on Nintex Process Platform. It also forms the first release in a series of AI-powered capabilities being added throughout the platform.

Every business is on a mission to eliminate manual, repetitive tasks and streamline organizational processes. Now, our customers can strategically integrate advanced AI technologies into their daily operations through straightforward, practical solutions within the Nintex Process Platform,” said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, chief product officer at Nintex. “For every business, adopting generative AI into its workflow will be an ongoing, staged effort. Automation, fundamentally an AI-driven effort, is essential to deriving value from these generative AI initiatives. It creates the foundation for our customers to leverage generative AI for increased organizational efficiency.”

The new features of the Nintex Process Platform use generative AI to simplify building and managing workflows across a business and include:

  • Form Generator: Expedites the creation of unique, customizable forms from a natural language text box. Applicable in wide variety of use cases including customer support, revenue operations, employee onboarding, and even generic use cases like incident reports, expenses, and time tracking. Available within Nintex Automation Cloud (NAC), the AI-powered form generator exists as an extension of and contributor to automated workflows that connect processes across teams and departments.
  • Form Translator: Alongside Form Generator, Nintex now allows translation into the user’s language of choice to serve global teams and audiences, extending the accessibility and reach of the workflow. With more than 130 available languages, this makes serving a global audience much more efficient by reducing any translation process overhead.
  • Nintex Assistant: Designed to exist within the product and operate as a partner to the Nintex user, the Assistant can respond to natural language questions within the product to provide just-in-time contextual help. Available today within DocGen® for Salesforce, Nintex Assistant will soon be available across the Nintex Process Platform.

To learn more about the new AI capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform, visit: https://www.nintex.com/process-intelligence/artificial-intelligence/.

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of intelligent process automation.

CONTACT: Jesse Hamlin, media@nintex.com

SOURCE Nintex USA Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.