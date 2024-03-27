Entity under Doo Financial Granted Capital Markets Services (CMS) License by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

HONG KONG, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Doo Capital Market SG Pte. Ltd. (“DCM”), an entity under Doo Financial, has officially been granted with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license (License Number: CMS101428) from Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Doo Financial is one of the sub-brands of Doo Group. The acquisition of this license marks a further expansion of Doo Group into the Singapore market, allowing DCM to conduct activities regulated under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 such as dealing in capital markets products, product financing and providing custodial services. DCM is also licensed under the Financial Advisers Act 2001 to provide financial advisory service such as advising on investment products and issuing or promulgating analyses/reports on investment products.

Top-tier Regulatory License

MAS was established in 1971 as a government agency tasked with exercising central banking and financial regulatory authority functions in Singapore. It plays a crucial role in Singapore’s financial system.

After a rigorous vetting process by MAS, Doo Capital Market SG Pte. Ltd. has been granted a CMS license and is authorized to provide the following services:

Dealing in Capital Markets Products*

Product Financing

Providing Custodial Services

Advising on Investment Products*

Issuing or Promulgating Analyses/Reports on Investment Products*

Remark: Please note that capital market products and investment products are limited exclusively to securities and exchange-traded derivatives contracts.

Delving into the Dynamic Singapore Market Landscape

In November 2023, Doo Group made a debut at the Singapore FinTech Festival as an international financial services group. During the event, Doo Group collaborated with industry experts and leading institutions from around the world to explore the limitless potential of the future financial landscape.

As one of the financial centers in Asia, Singapore has a well-developed financial system and regulatory standards. Whether in the areas of international finance, trade finance, asset management or fintech, Singapore maintains its leadership and competitiveness.

It is in recognition of this strategic convergence of a thriving financial ecosystem and a supportive regulatory environment that Doo Group have chosen to expand our market presence into Singapore.

The approval of the CMS license at this time will further enhance our influence in the Singapore market, providing clients with a more diversified range of professional financial services to seize the vast opportunities in this thriving market.

