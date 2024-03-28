AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

26 Wonderful Indonesia Co-Branding Partners Launch Extra Affordable Sales Activation (BERKAH) with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

PRNewswire March 28, 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy/Creative Economy Agency (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) of the Republic of Indonesia, led by the Deputy for Marketing, has reintroduced the Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partnership program in 2024. Established back in 2017, this initiative serves as a platform for cooperation between Wonderful Indonesia and various tourism stakeholders under the concept of Indonesia Incorporated, including academics, industry, government, community, and media.

The Wonderful Indonesia 2024 co-branding partnership will kick off with a collaborative campaign during the sacred months of Ramadan and Eid called BERKAH, also known as Belanja Extra Murah (Extra Affordable Sales Activation). This initiative offers a platform for Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners to participate in promoting and selling products or services through indonesia.travel website and will be amplified through @creativebyindonesia as well as @pesona.indonesia starting from 28 March 2024 to 12 April 2024.

“This program benefits both Wonderful Indonesia co-branding partners as well as consumers, amidst the price surge towards the Eid al-Fitr, this program offers extra affordable prices” said Sandiaga Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy. Leveraging the Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr period, known for increased consumer demand, serves as a strategic campaign window for this program.

Throughout Ramadan, Indonesia experiences a profound cultural and economic significance, which reflect the unique characteristics of this holy period, marked by Muslims fasting and preparing for Eid al-Fitr after a month of dedication. Some common trends are:

  • Rise in food and drink intake: There is a notable increase in food and drink consumption, particularly during iftar and sahur. This involves buying ingredients for Ramadan delicacies like dates, porridge, syrup, and traditional snacks.
  • Surge in New Clothing Purchases: During the month of Ramadan, many Indonesians tend to shop for new clothes in anticipation of Eid al-Fitr festivities.
  • Rise in Beauty Product Sales: Beauty product purchases surge during Ramadan, particularly amongst the female market. This uptick encompasses buying cosmetics, skincare items, perfumes, and various beauty products.
  • The Rise of Online Shopping: Numerous individuals are utilising e-commerce platforms to buy a wide range of products, including food, clothing, and beauty items. The convenience and simplicity of online shopping are particularly beneficial during this hectic month.
  • During Ramadan, both physical and online stores provide special promotions and discounts to entice customers and boost sales. These offers may consist of significant discounts, complimentary gifts, and other exclusive deals designed to enhance the shopping experience during this sacred month. Additionally, the hospitality sector and tourist destinations have seen a notable surge in visits as individuals seek staycations or vacations with their families.

Wonderful Indonesia encourages all stakeholders, regardless of their direct connection to the tourism & creative economy sector, to participate in and contribute to the success of this program. Partners interested in joining can reach out via email at Kemitraan@indonesia.travel for more details.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/26-wonderful-indonesia-co-branding-partners-launch-extra-affordable-sales-activation-berkah-with-the-ministry-of-tourism-and-creative-economy-302100596.html

SOURCE Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.