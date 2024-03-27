AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
JA Solar Launches Module Shipment for the First n-Type PV Project in Bangladesh

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

BEIJING, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar, a premier manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, has successfully launched module shipment for the “Bangladesh HKGE 48MW PV Project” which is contracted by Norinco International Cooperation Ltd. This groundbreaking project represents Bangladesh’s inaugural large-scale n-type PV endeavor, exclusively featuring JA Solar’s cutting-edge DeepBlue 4.0 Pro n-type series products. With its strong reliability to perform well even under harsh climate, including the high temperatures, heavy rainfall, and extensive monsoon seasons in Bangladesh, these modules optimize the project’s power generation capacity to its fullest extent.

JA Solar Launches Module Shipment for the First n-Type PV Project in Bangladesh (PRNewsfoto/JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.)

Norinco International is a publicly-listed company focuses on international market operations and has established a global marketing network over the years. It has cultivated strong capabilities in international operations, investment, and financing, as well as excellent abilities in global resource allocation and project management.

The project marks the inaugural collaboration between JA Solar and Norinco International. Despite facing a demanding timeline and substantial workload, JA Solar successfully navigated through numerous intricate challenges from contract signing to shipment. Remarkably, a mere 10 days after contract signing, the initial batch of products was dispatched, showcasing the unparalleled efficiency characteristic of “JA Solar speed.”

Bangladesh is endowed with plentiful solar resources and conducive conditions for photovoltaic (PV) development. In recent years, JA Solar has been proactively engaging with the Bangladeshi market, steadfastly advocating for the sustainable advancement of the country’s PV sector through its efficient products and top-notch services. JA Solar proudly supplied all modules for Bangladesh’s inaugural large-scale PV power station, as well as for the nation’s second-largest PV power station, underscoring its unwavering dedication to propelling solar energy forward in the region.

Aligned with its corporate mission of “Developing the solar power to benefit the planet,” JA Solar remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering the development and advancement of green energy worldwide. Moving forward, the company pledges to further strengthen collaborations with nations and businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, to collectively drive the growth and innovation of the PV industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ja-solar-launches-module-shipment-for-the-first-n-type-pv-project-in-bangladesh-302100721.html

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

