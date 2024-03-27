AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

KuCoin’s Head of Key Account Discusses the Fusion of Decentralized Finance and Traditional Banking at WOW Summit 2024

PRNewswire March 27, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to share the participation of Alvin Hu, Head of Key Account of KuCoin, in the WOW Summit Hong Kong 2024. Held with the aim of connecting leaders from the Web2 and Web3 sectors for high-level networking and discussions, the WOW Summit has become a cornerstone event for industry pioneers.

In a panel titled “Decentralized Finance and Traditional Banking: A Comparative Study,” moderated by George Galoyan from Spatha Protocol and DAO.vc, Alvin was joined by distinguished panelists from HSBC, BeInCrypto, and Supra, to delve into the intersections between Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and traditional banking systems. Panelists included Bugra Celik, Director of Digital Assets at Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBC; Benjamin Chodroff, Head of HSBC Lab, Innovation and Ventures; Yun Cai, Global Business Development, Asia Head at BeInCrypto; and Joshua D. Tobkin, CEO & Co-Founder at Supra.

Alvin shared profound insights and emphasized the importance of integrating DeFi with traditional finance to unlock new possibilities and drive forward the global financial ecosystem. “DeFi and traditional banking are not at odds, but rather, they can coalesce to foster a more accessible and innovative financial world,” Alvin remarked, “The convergence of decentralized finance and traditional finance holds the promise of democratizing access to financial services, enabling individuals worldwide to engage in a more equitable financial system with lower barriers to entry, improved financial privacy, and innovative financial products tailored to meet diverse needs.”

KuCoin remains committed to serving the global user base, pioneering innovative pathways in the crypto space. Its dedication to blending the strengths of decentralized and traditional finance is a testament to the vision of creating a more inclusive, secure, and versatile financial ecosystem. Through continuous exploration and strategic partnerships, KuCoin aims to empower individuals around the world with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving digital asset landscape confidently.

About KuCoin 

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 7 crypto exchanges. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder’s 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kucoins-head-of-key-account-discusses-the-fusion-of-decentralized-finance-and-traditional-banking-at-wow-summit-2024-302100736.html

SOURCE KuCoin

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.